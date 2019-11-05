U.K.'s AWE Selects Cray Shasta to Support Security and Defence Research

Cray’s Shasta Supercomputer for the Exascale Era to Enable High-performance Computing Solutions to Boost Next-generation Scientific Modeling for U.K. Defence Organization

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supercomputer leader Cray, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced that the United Kingdom’s Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) has selected the Cray Shastaä supercomputer to support security and defence of the U.K. The Shasta system, purpose-built for the exascale era, was chosen due to its ability to run mixed workloads and applications at the best total cost of ownership (TCO) for a system across five years.



AWE’s supercomputer, named Vulcan, will feature a single Shasta supercomputer with expected performance of more than 7 petaflops. Shasta will play an integral role in maintaining the U.K.’s nuclear deterrent. “High-performance computing is a critical aspect of AWE,” said Andy Herdman, head of HPC at AWE. “It underpins the vast majority of our science-based programs, and we’re continually looking for ways to enhance and support this important work. This is why we chose Shasta, for its unique and powerful features, as well as its ability to provide optimal TCO.”

The U.K. Ministry of Defence is responsible for the program and stewardship of AWE, which is operated under contract by AWE Management Limited. The Establishment has been at the forefront of U.K. nuclear deterrence for more than 60 years. Predicated on the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty which prohibits emission of nuclear yield, AWE must continually verify the safety and reliability of nuclear warheads through science-based and computational programming. Shasta will further extend AWE’s sophisticated scientific and technological capabilities.

“We are incredibly proud to be chosen by AWE to support their important mission,” said Peter Ungaro, president and CEO at Cray. “Shasta will bring Exascale Era technologies to bear on AWE’s challenging modeling and simulation data-intensive workload and enable the convergence of AI and analytics into this same workload, on a single system.”

Vulcan’s Shasta architecture will include the Cray Slingshot™ interconnect, AMD EPYCä 7542 processors and Cray ClusterStor® Lustre storage. The high performance storage system will offer nearly 100 gigabytes per second of I/O performance.

“We are pleased to once again partner with Cray to deliver a powerful new supercomputer that will support critical research efforts in the U.K.,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Datacenter and Embedded Systems Group. “Our 2nd Generation AMD EPYC™ processors provide unprecedented performance while helping to reduce TCO, key elements for driving success for AWE in the coming years.”

About Cray Inc.

Cray, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, combines computation and creativity so visionaries can keep asking questions that challenge the limits of possibility. Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, Cray develops the world’s most advanced supercomputers, pushing the boundaries of performance, efficiency and scalability. Cray continues to innovate today at the convergence of data and discovery, offering a comprehensive portfolio of supercomputers, high-performance storage, data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. Go to www.cray.com for more information.

About AWE



AWE plays a crucial role in national defence by providing and maintaining warheads for Trident, the UK’s nuclear deterrent

AWE is contracted to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) through a Government-owned Contractor Operated (GOCO) arrangement. Whilst our sites and facilities remain in government ownership, their management, day to day operations, and the maintenance of the nuclear stockpile is contracted to a private company AWE Management Limited (AWE ML). AWE ML is a consortium comprising three equal partners: Serco Group plc, the Lockheed Martin Corporation and Jacobs Engineering Group. For further information, visit: http://www.awe.co.uk

CRAY and ClusterStor are registered trademarks of Cray Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Shasta and Slingshot are trademarks of Cray Inc. Other product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cray Media:

Diana Brodskiy

415/306-6199

pr@cray.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.