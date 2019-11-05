Stereotaxis and inHEART Combine Robotic Precision and Advanced Preoperative 3D Mapping to Treat Cardiac Arrhythmias

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS and PESSAC, France, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE American: STXS) and inHEART today announced the first patients have been successfully treated with the integration of inHEART’s advanced preoperative mapping and Stereotaxis’ Robotic Magnetic Navigation technologies.



inHEART applies advanced algorithms on preoperative CT and MRI images to generate highly detailed three-dimensional maps of the heart. These maps display key structural information on the cardiac chambers, epicardium, coronary vasculature, phrenic nerves, and arrhythmogenic substrate. This information aids physicians in diagnosing the source of irregular heartbeats and planning cardiac ablation procedures. The latest version of Stereotaxis software, recently cleared for use in Europe and by the FDA, utilizes a software interface that integrates inHEART’s maps, cleared for use in Europe, and allows physicians to utilize them to guide robotic cardiac ablation procedures. The first integrated procedures were successfully conducted by Dr. Riho Luite of Kuopio University Hospital in Kuopio, Finland.

“Understanding the unique structural characteristics of each patient’s heart is valuable in designing optimal individualized therapy,” said Dr. Riho Luite. “The next challenge arises in delivering therapy to the appropriate areas of interest, particularly in hearts that have unusual anatomies or in chambers that have complex internal structures. The unmatched catheter reach and precision provided by Stereotaxis robotic technology combined with the roadmap provided by inHEART simplifies procedures and helps provide the best possible care for patients.”

“We are really excited about this successful combination of inHEART’s high resolution mapping with Stereotaxis’ robotic precision,” said Dr. Jean-Marc Peyrat, inHEART CEO. “This is a first step towards leveraging the full potential of combining both technologies to ease and standardize these complex interventions, and eventually to make effective cardiac catheter ablation accessible to most patients.”

“Stereotaxis is committed to advancing a robust open ecosystem where physicians and patients benefit from the broad integration of procedure data,” said David Fischel, CEO of Stereotaxis. “We are excited to be working with inHEART. Increased use of advanced preoperative imaging supports personalized patient-specific therapy, and in combination with robotics is a step forward in the digitization of interventional medicine.”

About inHEART

inHEART is a leader in image-based preoperative 3D mapping for cardiac ablation procedures. inHEART’s vision is to bridge the gap between medical imaging and cardiac electrophysiology to advance the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias to the next level with simpler, faster, and more standardized ablation procedures. inHEART has recently received regulatory clearance in Europe. For more information, please visit www.inheart.fr .

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Stereotaxis’ robotic technology has received various regulatory clearances in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

