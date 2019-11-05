LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Christopher Sweeney

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Christopher Sweeney has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. He reported having served approximately $125 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Ameriprise Financial.

The move to LPL allowed Sweeney to establish his independent practice, Sweeney Wealth Advisors. Based in Toledo, Ohio, Sweeney provides comprehensive investment advice and financial planning for families and individuals, as well as retirement plans for small businesses. He is assisted by two office support members.

Sweeney, a lifetime fan of The Ohio State University football and basketball programs, said he is meticulous about providing “the highest level of personalized service” for each client. He noted that the move to LPL gives him the ability to serve clients more strategically while providing customized advice for each individual.

“I appreciate the independence and transparency offered at LPL. I’m able to create my own brand as I grow my company, and yet I have access to a competitive array of money management platforms. Because LPL doesn’t own insurance companies or mutual funds, I can be fully transparent in the services I provide as I help my clients work toward their financial goals,” Sweeney said.

“We believe advisors should be able to build a business that suits their unique needs. With our size and scale, we are able to offer a breadth and depth of resources and capabilities that empower advisors to differentiate their practices and be successful serving the needs of their clients,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “We welcome Christopher and look forward to providing the support and service he and his team need to be able to build long-term value with their clients.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Sweeney Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

