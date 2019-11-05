Martinrea International Inc. Unveils New Website

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the launch of its website, www.martinrea.com. The new website provides an enhanced user experience with cutting edge mobile functionality, a modern and clean design, and access to comprehensive information about Martinrea’s full product and process capabilities.



“The new website reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver system solutions in Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, best practices in Flexible Manufacturing, and our overall commitment to quality,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO of Martinrea International Inc. “We are a lightweighting company, focused on providing our customers with solutions to curb vehicle weight, while at the same time improving a vehicle’s overall strength, safety and efficiency.”

“As Martinrea continues to grow and adapt to the changing automotive industry, the new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user experience for customers, suppliers and stakeholders,” said Deanna Lorincz, Global Director of Communications and Marketing for Martinrea International Inc. “Our vision statement Making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide rests at the core of our redesign, embracing characteristics of encouragement and trust as a team.”

Martinrea’s website will be updated regularly with new content. Users are encouraged to visit the website at www.martinrea.com and to contact www.martinrea.com/contact/ with any additional questions.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 15,000 talented and motivated people in 47 operating divisions in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, and China. Martinrea’s vision is to make lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, visit www.martinrea.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing

Martinrea International Inc.

deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com

Tel: 248.392.9727

Mobile: 586.634.1766

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

fditosto@martinrea.com

Tel: 416.749.0314



