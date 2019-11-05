Presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2019 Highlight Breadth of ChemoCentryx Platform in Treatment of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

/EIN News/ -- -- Highlights Study Design, Outcome Measures, and Baseline Patient Data in the Ongoing Avacopan ACCOLADE Phase II Trial in C3G



-- Reinforces Therapeutic Potential of Chemokine Receptor 2 (CCR2) Inhibition in the Treatment of FSGS --

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq:CCXI), today announced presentations of its lead drug candidates avacopan, a complement 5a receptor inhibitor, and CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, during the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2019, the world's premier nephrology meeting, being held November 5-10, 2019 in Washington, DC.

CCR2 Inhibition Improves Glomerular Ultrastructure In Vivo in Models of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

November 07, 2019 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare disease that attacks the kidney's filtering units (glomeruli), causing serious scarring which leads to permanent kidney damage and even failure. Treatment failure is common with the current standard of care, and FSGS is causal in at least 4 percent of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Evidence to date support the role of CCR2 in chronic kidney disease (CKD), including FSGS, with recent studies showing that a CCR2 antagonist improved renal structure and reduced proteinuria in the murine models of FSGS. This study examined the effects of a CCR2 antagonist on podocyte integrity.

The presentation will highlight how treatment with a CCR2 antagonist provides rapid renal protection in the murine model of FSGS, as measured by improved proteinuria and renal structure, and a CCR2 blockade protected podocyte integrity. These findings are further evidence that specific inhibition of CCR2 has therapeutic potential in the treatment of FSGS and CCR2 antagonism represents a novel and mechanistically distinct approach for the treatment of FSGS.

Non-Canonical Expression of CCR2 on Renal Progenitor Cells and Activated Parietal Epithelial Cells: Key to Therapeutic Effect of CCR2 Inhibition in CKD?

November 07, 2019, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Rapid benefits to proteinuria and renal structure are seen with inhibition of CCR2 in models of diabetic nephropathy (DN) and FSGS, and in a human DN trial; however the mechanism of CCR2 inhibition in renal protection is unclear. This study sought to evaluate a variety of methods to characterize CCR2 expression on renal progenitor cells in Bowman's capsule, and on activated parietal epithelial cells, which play a role in glomerulosclerosis.

This presentation will highlight the first report of the presence of CCR2 on non-hematopoietic renal parenchymal cells. The non-canonical CCR2+ cells are positive for CD133, CD24, and CD44 consistent with their being renal progenitor cells and activated PECs. These populations are markedly upregulated during kidney injury. These cells may be the targets of the CCR2 inhibitors that have been shown to be efficacious in murine models of CKD, as well as in human DN patients. CCR2 antagonism represents a novel approach for the treatment of CKD, including FSGS, and these studies are an important step in understanding the mechanism of their therapeutic benefit.

LUMINA-1: A Randomized, Controlled, Dose-Ranging Study in Patients with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Treated with CCX140, an Inhibitor of the Chemokine Receptor CCR2

November 09, 2019, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

ChemoCentryx is currently developing its CCR2 inhibitor, CCX140, in two sub-populations of primary FSGS: one in sub-nephrotic primary FSGS patients (LUMINA-1) and one in patients with nephrotic syndrome (LUMINA-2).

This informational poster will highlight the study design, outcome measures, and baseline patient data for the LUMINA-1 trial, which will provide data on the potential safety and efficacy of CCX140 in reducing proteinuria and improving renal function in FSGS patients.

Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of C5aR Inhibitor Avacopan (CCX168) in Patients with Complement 3 Glomerulopathy: A Randomized, Double Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study

November 09, 2019, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

There is currently no approved treatment for Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), a rare kidney disease characterized by variable degrees of proteinuria, hematuria, renal insufficiency and hypertension. Excessive activity of the alternative complement pathway is a hallmark of the disease.

Avacopan, an orally administered C5a receptor antagonist, has shown benefit in human trials of the complement-driven pathology in ANCA vasculitis and in pharmacological models of glomerulopathy associated with Factor H deficiency.

This informational poster will highlight the study design, outcome measures, and baseline patient data for ChemoCentryx’s ACCOLADE trial in C3G, one of the largest randomized controlled trials in this disease, ACCOLADE will measure the effects of 26 and 52 weeks of treatment with avacopan on the C3G Histologic Index, as assessed by renal biopsy and on reduction in proteinuria as measured by UPCR as compared to placebo.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications targeted at inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx is currently focusing on its late stage drug candidates for patients with rare diseases, avacopan (CCX168) and CCX140.

Avacopan is an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor, or C5aR. Avacopan is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated Vasculitis). In clinical studies to date, avacopan was shown to be safe, well tolerated and provided effective control of the disease while allowing elimination of high-dose steroids, part of the current standard of care. ChemoCentryx is also developing avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted avacopan orphan-drug designation for ANCA-associated Vasculitis, C3G and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). The European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation for avacopan for the treatment of two forms of ANCA-associated Vasculitis: microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly known as Wegener's granulomatosis), as well as for C3G. Avacopan was also granted access to the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) initiative, which supports accelerated assessment of investigational therapies addressing unmet medical need.

The Company's other late stage drug candidate is CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, which is currently being developed for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted CCX140 orphan-drug designation for the treatment of FSGS.

ChemoCentryx's Kidney Health Alliance with Vifor Pharma provides Vifor Pharma with exclusive rights to commercialize avacopan and CCX140 in markets outside of the U.S.

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other Inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

ChemoCentryx cautions that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "could," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "seek," "contemplate," "potential," "continue" or "project" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include the Company's statements regarding the achievement of anticipated goals and milestones, when clinical data might become available or be released, whether avacopan and CCX140 will be commercialized, and whether the Company's drug candidates will be shown to be effective in ongoing or future clinical trials. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by ChemoCentryx that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the ChemoCentryx business and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and ChemoCentryx undertakes no obligation to revise or update this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in ChemoCentryx's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including ChemoCentryx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2019 and its other reports which are available from the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ) and on ChemoCentryx's website ( www.chemocentryx.com ) under the heading "Investors." All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:

Susan M. Kanaya

Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

investor@chemocentryx.com

Media:

Stephanie Tomei

408.234.1279

media@chemocentryx.com

Investors:

William Slattery, Jr., Burns McClellan

212.213.0006

bslattery@burnsmc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.