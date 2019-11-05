CGS Announces the Launch of Teamwork AR

New solution transforms learning and field services into immersive, digital experiences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced the launch of Teamwork AR™ – a next-level learning, development and field support solution. Through an immersive experience, Teamwork AR provides workers with seamless visual demonstrations, real-time guidance and interactive, on-the-job training to further global digital transformation strategies and enable technicians and deskless workers in the field.



Teamwork AR is compatible and available through any device, pairing collaboration, chat, analytics and global support tools with high-quality custom content in the form of rich augmented reality experiences. Suited for all industries, the highly secure platform provides engaging, practical, hands-on knowledge transfer at the time of need.

The solution allows for continuous training for global employees through cost-effective means. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting remote workers, the platform allows for more efficient learning, while increasing employee productivity. Teamwork AR moves beyond static digital assets, handbooks and video to take practical workplace learning to the next level.

Teamwork AR features include:

Technology/Device agnostic: Available on iOS, Android, web and wearable platforms, allowing for interoperability for support, co-location, collaboration online or offline.

Real-Time Collaboration Tools: Videoconferencing & recording, chat, annotation, object placement, shared workspaces and screenshots, remote guidance with direct interaction from SMEs

Feature-Rich Visualization Tools: Animated 3D modeling, object recognition, customizable content libraries, cloud-based asset management, adjustable bandwidth for field service optimization

Security: Secure, scalable platform powered by Twilio, a cloud communications platform, providing technology behind customer interactions

Platform Integrations: ServiceNow, among other IT service management providers, to create and append service tickets, learning management systems (LMS), business analytics platforms, eLearning courseware

CGS conducted pilots of Teamwork AR with Fortune 100 companies that have implemented it to further employee training, sales enablement and field services support. Early users are seeing increases in sales performance and effectiveness and a 49 percent increase in time-to-productivity.

“Today more than ever, organizations need to empower their global workforce whether in the office, store or remotely in the field,” said Doug Stephen, president, Learning division of CGS. “Not only must companies capture and transfer knowledge from their SMEs and older workers to a younger generation, we found that our customers were looking for something with seamless adoption; a solution that works with their existing technology, devices and platforms. Instead of being severely constrained by siloed technologies that do not interoperate, need continual updates or aren’t accessible to deskless workers, we created a solution to work with companies’ existing technology and deliver rich, custom experiential content, empowering employees to get work done in new ways, wherever they’re located. With the introduction of Teamwork AR, we are addressing today’s challenges for our customers and the market, as a whole.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning division serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Susan Sweeney, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com

Kate Connors (for CGS)

kconnors@pancomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.