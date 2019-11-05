Verato Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verato, a leading provider of cloud-based identity resolution services, today announced that its solutions* have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.



HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Verato’s identity resolution services and their supporting infrastructure* meet key regulations and industry-defined requirements and appropriately manage risk. This achievement places Verato in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Verato is committed to the highest levels of security compliance and we are proud to be certified by HITRUST,” said Mark LaRow, CEO of Verato. “This third-party assessment verifies that Verato meets all of the industry defined certification requirements for the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF). The HITRUST CSF is the benchmark in compliance and we are pleased to offer this proven protection to our customers.”

“The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection.”

About Verato

Verato helps healthcare organizations improve the health, happiness, and engagement of people, while managing costs. Verato’s flexible, easy-to-implement, SaaS identity resolution services enable patient, member, and consumer data to be managed, matched, and linked with unprecedented ease, accuracy, and scale. Verato pioneered an innovative new technology called referential matching and it uniquely powers these services. These easily accessible identity resolution services are helping many of the nations leading healthcare organizations address the needs of the new consumer by supporting exceptional digital experiences, new consumer insights revealed through analytics, and/or dealing with organic and inorganic growth. Verato helps healthcare organizations understand the modern healthcare consumer. Verato is based in McLean, VA. To learn more, visit https://verato.com.

*The following technology is included in the HITRUST CSF Certification: Verato Universal MPI, Verato Auto-Steward, and supporting infrastructure

Verato Media Contact: Michael Volpatt Larkin/Volpatt communications michael@larkinvolpatt.com



