C-Bond Systems Releases New Corporate Video

New video highlights C-Bond’s glass strengthening products, recently independently valued at $33.7 million by a leading, global intellectual property valuation firm

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today it has released a new corporate video highlighting the Company’s primary products, which were recently independently valued at $33.7 million by a leading, global intellectual property valuation firm.



C-Bond’s primary products improve the performance and strength of glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion. C-Bond has filed, licensed and/or acquired a total of 22 individual patents and patent applications spanning core and strategic nanotechnology applications and processes. The video highlights C-Bonds current product portfolio and expansion into future markets including consumer electronics, bottling and solar industries.

C-Bond NanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. C-Bond NanoShield Plus features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond NanoShield and contains a hydrophobic to help improve driver visibility and reaction times in wet weather conditions.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection. C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and a private-label security film. C-Bond BRS has been installed in more than 70 schools, government buildings and other high-security facilities around the country.

“We hope viewers will be as excited as we are about the capabilities of our current products and the opportunities to expand into additional markets, all of which is detailed in our new corporate video,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We believe our technology is unmatched in the market and we continue to uncover new applications to strengthen glass and potentially other brittle materials as we work with current and future customers.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 12, 2019, May 10, 2019, and November 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbondsystems3/



