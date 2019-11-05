OnPoint Manufacturing Selects Kornit Presto for On-Demand, Direct-to-Fabric Digital Printing

Integration of inline roll-to-roll print system supports efficient, sustainable manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced that OnPoint Manufacturing , an innovative leader in on-demand personalized apparel manufacturing, will be implementing Kornit Presto as a cornerstone of its manufacturing optimization efforts. The direct-to-fabric digital print system will be installed at the business’s Florence, Alabama facility.



Using Kornit’s proprietary single-step print process, which features Fixation on the Fly (FOF) and the NeoPigment™ Robusto ink set, a 2019 SGIA Product of the Year will greatly increase quality and speed of OnPoint’s service offerings, The Presto is the most efficient, eco-friendly solution for digital pigment-based printing, with a small production footprint befitting both microfactory and distributed production models. Users can print across a broad array of fabrics using a single system, with minimal setup time and labor.

“Our goal has always been to have a complete inline system where we could go from direct-to-print to direct-to-manufacturing,” said J. Kirby Best, CEO of OnPoint Manufacturing. “The Kornit Presto is the first direct-to-fabric printer we’ve seen that doesn’t sacrifice quality for speed. This is a powerhouse of a printer that will keep up with demand and will connect seamlessly with our new Gerber Z1 cutter creating an unrivaled system in the on-demand manufacturing world.”

In selecting Kornit Presto, OnPoint cited Presto being the most advanced single-step solution available for direct-to-fabric printing – fast, efficient, eco-friendly, and well-suited for long-term end-to-end, on-demand manufacturing. The business also noted potential expansion opportunities for its partnership with Kornit Digital, reflecting future growth.

“No single digital textile print system can match Presto’s combination of speed, graphic detail, handfeel, wash and rub fastness, and waste-free sustainability,” said Don Whaley, VP of Sales for Kornit Digital Americas. “This technology offers creators the capability to bring their creations to life, with an eco-responsible, efficient, and versatile process. We’re proud to partner with OnPoint and give their customers the highest print quality available today.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

About OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc.

OnPoint Manufacturing specializes in purchase-activated, on-demand, personalized apparel manufacturing. OnPoint has developed technologically advanced manufacturing and distribution solutions for the apparel industry’s CDM. OnPoint’s factory model automates and integrates nearly every aspect of the manufacturing process from order entry to delivery. The integrated components driven by complex software solutions allow OnPoint to manufacture unique SKUs on demand thereby eliminating inventory costs and streamlining the supply chain. Founded by CEO J. Kirby Best, OnPoint maintains a manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama, with headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. OnPoint was named 2018 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year by the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Council.

