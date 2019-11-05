Cidara Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Rezafungin and Cloudbreak Programs

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on its rezafungin and Cloudbreak programs on November 14 in New York City for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and business development professionals.



The meeting will feature presentations from Key Opinion Leaders, Neil J. Clancy, M.D. (University of Pittsburgh), Kieren Marr, M.D. (Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine), and Allison McGeer, M.D. (University of Toronto), who will discuss the unmet medical need in the treatment and prevention of fungal and viral diseases.

Cidara's management team will also provide a development update on Cidara’s core pipeline opportunities, rezafungin, a novel echinocandin antifungal drug in Phase 3 development, and Cloudbreak antiviral conjugates (AVCs), potential single dose universal protectants and treatments for influenza and other viral diseases. Cidara will also provide a corporate overview, including a review of the commercial opportunity for rezafungin and AVCs for influenza.

Neil J. Clancy, M.D., is a physician and researcher with expertise in infectious diseases. He is a tenured Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of the XDR Pathogen Lab, and Associate Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Pittsburgh. He conducts collaborative clinical, translational and laboratory research on issues relevant to the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of infections in immunosuppressed and other vulnerable patient populations. Dr. Clancy is engaged in four inter-related areas of investigation: a) medical mycology (study of fungal infections); b) extensively-drug resistant (XDR) Gram negative bacterial infections and antimicrobial stewardship; c) transplant infectious diseases; and d) Legionella control and environmental management. Dr. Clancy has published over 180 papers in medical journals, and is editor of the American Society for Microbiology’s Candida and Candidiasis textbook. He is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Resistance Committee, and serves on clinical and laboratory guideline committees for the Infectious Diseases Society of America (Candida guidelines), NIH Antimicrobial Resistance Leadership Group, Mycoses Study Group, European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer, and European Society for Clinical Microbiology. Dr. Clancy is recognized as a Best Doctor in Pittsburgh for his clinical practice. He has received awards for excellence in teaching medical students and residents at both the University of Pittsburgh and University of Florida.

Kieren Marr, M.D., is the medical director of the Transplant and Oncology Infectious Diseases Program and a professor of medicine and oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Marr, a member of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, trained at Hahnemann University, Duke University and the University of Washington / Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, where she was on faculty for 13 years prior to relocation to Johns Hopkins in 2008. Dr. Marr is a member of several national and international professional organizations, numerous national scientific steering committees, has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications and textbook chapters, and edited two books in the area of infectious diseases involving immunosuppressed hosts. She is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigators (ASCI) and the Association of American Physicians (AAP) and is known worldwide for her translational and clinical research focused on diagnostics and treatment of invasive fungal infections. Her research has led to establishment of a JHU spin-off company, MycoMed Technologies, focused on development of early diagnostics to prevent fungal infections in medically immunosuppressed people. She has an active academic interest in medical research innovation and commercialization and serves as Vice Chair of Medicine for Innovation in Healthcare Implementation.

Allison McGeer, M.D., is a Professor in Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, and a Clinician Scientist at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute of the Sinai Health System in Toronto. Her research interests are in the use of epidemiology to reduce the burden of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance in adults, and in improving adult immunization. She is a member of the Canadian National Advisory Committee for Immunization’s influenza working group, and has been a member of local, national, and international influenza pandemic planning committees.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast .

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients’ lives. Cidara is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE). Cidara is also advancing a second Phase 3 trial of once-weekly rezafungin for prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT) initially in Europe and Canada. In addition to its robust rezafungin clinical program, Cidara is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases. The Cloudbreak platform is designed to discover compounds that both directly kill pathogens and direct a patient’s immune system to attack and eliminate pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

