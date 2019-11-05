CSW Industrials Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Highlights



Second quarter 2020 revenue from continuing operations of $101.3 million, up 10.6% (6.3% organic) compared to $91.6 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2020 GAAP operating income of $20.1 million, up 17.0% compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2020 adjusted operating income of $19.3 million, up 12.5% compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2020 GAAP net income from continuing operations of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share compared to $12.4 million, or $0.79 per diluted share in the prior year period, decreased primarily due to a one-time charge to terminate the Company’s U.S. qualified pension plan of $5.4 million after-tax, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2020 adjusted net income from continuing operations increased to $14.0 million or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $12.4 million or $0.79 per diluted share.

Following quarter end, CSWI declared its third consecutive quarterly regular cash dividend of $0.135 per share, payable on November 14, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2019.

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) today reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

During the fiscal second quarter of 2020, CSWI reported revenue of $101.3 million, representing 10.6% growth as compared to $91.6 million in the prior year period. Higher revenue was driven by increased sales in both the Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals segments, with 6.3% resulting from organic growth and the remainder due to acquisition related revenue. By end market, organic sales were predominantly driven by heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R), architecturally-specified building products, plumbing, and energy, partially offset by the general industrial end market.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations in the fiscal second quarter of 2020 increased 17.0% to $20.1 million, compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by growth in sales volumes and changes in product mix. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations, which excludes the gain on the sale of a facility in the fiscal second quarter of 2020, increased 12.5% to $19.3 million compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.

GAAP net income from continuing operations in the fiscal second quarter of 2020 was $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The reduction in GAAP net income and earnings per share was primarily due to a one-time charge to terminate the U.S. qualified pension plan, which was $7.0 million pre-tax (of which only $0.5 million was cash) and $5.4 million after-tax and is reflected in other expense. Adjusted to exclude one-time items and applying a normalized tax rate to both years, adjusted net income from continuing operations in the fiscal second quarter of 2020 was $14.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our momentum continued in the fiscal second quarter as our team executed well across our businesses. Our impressive 6.3% organic growth was driven by contributions from both segments, despite a mixed macroeconomic backdrop.”

Armes continued, “As we look to the balance of the year, we are encouraged by the continued strength in our largest end markets and our ability to execute despite macro uncertainties. Our team continues to drive our strategic growth initiatives and new product introductions. We expect this combination of factors to enable us to continue to deliver a total growth rate in excess of the end markets we serve.”

Fiscal Second Quarter Results of Operations

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased 10.6% to $101.3 million, compared to $91.6 million in the prior year period.

Industrial Products segment revenue increased 14.7% (7.5% organic) to $62.8 million, compared to $54.7 million in the prior year period. Sales volumes drove most of the strong organic revenue growth in the HVAC/R, plumbing, and architecturally-specified building products end markets. GAAP segment operating income increased 15.5% to $16.4 million, compared to $14.2 million in the prior year period. There were no adjustments to GAAP results in the current or prior year period.

Specialty Chemicals segment revenue improved 4.5% to $38.6 million, compared to $36.9 million in the prior year period. Growth was primarily driven by increased sales volumes into the energy and architecturally specified building products end markets, partially offset by the general industrial end market. GAAP segment operating income rose to $7.1 million, compared to $6.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted to exclude non-recurring items in the current year quarter, solely related to the sale of a facility, segment operating income was $6.4 million, compared to $6.2 million in the prior year period or an increase of 3.4%.

Consolidated gross profit increased 12.3% to $47.4 million, compared to $42.2 million in the prior year period, primarily as a result of the positive impact of leverage from increased sales and a non-recurring $0.8 million gain on the sale of a facility in the current year quarter. Gross margin as a percentage of sales improved 70 basis points to 46.8%, compared to 46.1% in the prior year period.

Consolidated operating expenses in the current quarter were $27.3 million, or 26.9% of sales, and as a percent of sales improved 40 basis points over the prior year level of 27.3%, or $25.0 million. As a percent of sales, the improvement was driven by sales leverage, partially offset by additional personnel related expenses and costs associated with acquisitions.

Reported net income from continuing operations of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share compared to $12.4 million, or $0.79 per diluted share in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a one-time, after-tax charge of $5.4 million or $0.35 per diluted share to terminate the Company’s U.S. qualified pension plan. Adjusted to exclude one-time items and applying a normalized tax rate in both years, adjusted net income from continuing operations in the fiscal second quarter of 2019 improved 12.9% to $14.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share (16.5% increase), compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $12.4 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

All percentages are calculated based upon the attached financial statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes an analysis of adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating income, which are non-GAAP financial measures of performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and for a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful, see the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” section of this release.



About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com .

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues, net $ 101,324 $ 91,612 $ 203,657 $ 181,190 Cost of revenues (53,920 ) (49,403 ) (109,018 ) (96,892 ) Gross profit 47,404 42,209 94,639 84,298 Selling, general and administrative expenses (27,282 ) (25,005 ) (54,195 ) (49,349 ) Operating income 20,122 17,204 40,444 34,949 Interest expense, net (299 ) (420 ) (800 ) (805 ) Other (expense) income, net (7,367 ) 82 (7,454 ) 820 Income before income taxes 12,456 16,866 32,190 34,964 Provision for income taxes (3,638 ) (4,442 ) (8,027 ) (8,534 ) Income from continuing operations 8,818 12,424 24,163 26,430 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (35 ) 2,732 (174 ) 400 Net income $ 8,783 $ 15,156 $ 23,989 $ 26,830 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.59 $ 0.80 $ 1.61 $ 1.69 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.18 (0.01 ) 0.02 Net income $ 0.58 $ 0.98 $ 1.60 $ 1.71 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.58 $ 0.79 $ 1.59 $ 1.67 Discontinued operations - 0.18 (0.01 ) 0.03 Net income $ 0.58 $ 0.97 $ 1.58 $ 1.70







Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,677 $ 26,651 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $946 and $591, respectively 68,711 66,136 Inventories, net 52,851 51,429 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,038 7,030 Current assets, discontinued operations - 21 Total current assets 149,277 151,267 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $68,440 and $65,548, respectively 54,864 53,639 Goodwill 92,252 86,295 Intangible assets, net 50,472 50,466 Other assets 22,451 10,965 Noncurrent assets, discontinued operations 2,061 - Total assets $ 371,377 $ 352,632 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,813 $ 19,024 Accrued and other current liabilities 34,966 29,426 Current portion of long-term debt 561 561 Current liabilities, discontinued operations 368 161 Total current liabilities 50,708 49,172 Long-term debt 10,618 30,898 Retirement benefits payable 2,038 1,978 Other long-term liabilities 18,897 6,114 Noncurrent liabilities, discontinued operations 2,677 784 Total liabilities 84,938 88,946 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value 159 158 Shares authorized – 50,000 Shares issued – 16,000 and 16,001, respectively Additional paid-in capital 49,067 46,633 Treasury shares, at cost (975 and 962 shares, respectively) (50,757 ) (49,964 ) Retained earnings 297,094 277,588 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,124 ) (10,729 ) Total equity 286,439 263,686 Total liabilities and equity $ 371,377 $ 352,632







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 23,989 $ 26,830 Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations (174 ) 400 Income from continuing operations 24,163 26,430 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,162 3,750 Amortization of intangible and other assets 3,503 3,236 Provision for inventory reserves 229 700 Provision for doubtful accounts 547 - Share-based compensation 2,434 1,794 Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment (744 ) (2,539 ) Pension plan termination expense 6,559 - Net pension benefit (198 ) (211 ) Net deferred taxes (875 ) 8,647 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,101 ) 1,473 Inventories (899 ) (5,749 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,021 (4,163 ) Other assets 20 190 Accounts payable and other current liabilities (3,110 ) (1,153 ) Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities (215 ) 109 Net cash provided by operating activities, continuing operations 37,496 32,514 Net cash used in operating activities, discontinued operations (389 ) (7,574 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 37,107 24,940 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,571 ) (2,742 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,089 3,547 Cash paid for acquisitions (11,837 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities, continuing operations (15,319 ) 805 Net cash provided by investing activities, discontinued operations - 7,151 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (15,319 ) 7,956 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on lines of credit 7,500 8,000 Repayments of lines of credit (27,781 ) (10,281 ) Purchase of treasury shares (793 ) (30,997 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (4,081 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (25,155 ) (33,278 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 393 (111 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,974 ) (493 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,651 11,706 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 23,677 $ 11,213

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

CSW Industrials, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income---Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Operating Income- Continuing Operations $ 20,122 $ 17,204 $ 40,444 $ 34,949 Adjusting items: Gain on sale of property & other (776 ) - (776 ) (1,839 ) Adjusted Operating Income--Continuing Operations $ 19,346 $ 17,204 $ 39,668 $ 33,110





CSW Industrials, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income---Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net Income---Continuing Operations $ 8,818 $ 12,424 $ 24,163 $ 26,430 Adjusting items, net of tax: Gain on sale of property & other (582 ) - (582 ) (1,361 ) Pension Termination 5,377 - 5,377 - Discrete Tax Provisions & Other 411 - (133 ) (557 ) Adjusted Net Income---Continuing Operations $ 14,024 $ 12,424 $ 28,825 $ 24,512 GAAP Diluted income per common share, Continuing operations $ 0.58 $ 0.79 $ 1.59 $ 1.67 Adjusting items, per diluted common share: Gain on sale of property & other (0.04 ) - (0.04 ) (0.08 ) Pension Termination 0.35 - 0.35 - Discrete Tax Provisions & Other 0.03 - (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted common share $ 0.92 $ 0.79 $ 1.89 $ 1.56







CSW Industrials, Inc. Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Industrial

Products Specialty

Chemicals Corporate and

Other Consolidated

Continuing Operations Industrial

Products Specialty

Chemicals Corporate and

Other Consolidated

Continuing Operations Revenue $ 62,769 $ 38,555 $ - $ 101,324 $ 54,727 $ 36,884 $ 1 $ 91,612 Operating Income $ 16,413 $ 7,142 $ (3,433 ) $ 20,122 $ 14,212 $ 6,158 $ (3,166 ) $ 17,204 Adjusting items: Gain on sale of property & other - (776 ) - (776 ) - - - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 16,413 $ 6,366 $ (3,433 ) $ 19,346 $ 14,212 $ 6,158 $ (3,166 ) $ 17,204 % of revenue 26.1 % 16.5 % 19.1 % 26.0 % 16.7 % 18.8 % (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Year to date September 30, 2019 Year to date September 30, 2018 Industrial

Products Specialty

Chemicals Corporate and

Other Consolidated Continuing Operations Industrial

Products Specialty

Chemicals Corporate and

Other Consolidated Continuing Operations Revenue $ 126,121 $ 77,536 $ - $ 203,657 $ 108,587 $ 72,602 $ 1 $ 181,190 Operating Income $ 33,456 $ 13,765 $ (6,777 ) $ 40,444 $ 28,105 $ 12,631 $ (5,787 ) $ 34,949 Adjusting items: Gain on sale of property & other - (776 ) - (776 ) (253 ) (1,586 ) - (1,839 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 33,456 $ 12,989 $ (6,777 ) $ 39,668 $ 27,852 $ 11,045 $ (5,787 ) $ 33,110 % of revenue 26.5 % 16.8 % 19.5 % 25.6 % 15.2 % 18.3 %





We use adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income and adjusted operating income, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, income from operations, operating expense, operating income and net income, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. We also believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-operating items.



