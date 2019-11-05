InsideView Data Integrity Helps Customers Modernize Data Management, Drive Revenue, and Improve Operational Effectiveness

Highly Visual Data Management Solution Provides Actionable Insights While Maintaining Rich, Accurate Data in CRM

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsideView, the leader in B2B data and intelligence, today announced InsideView Data Integrity, a customer data management solution that delivers accurate data and rich visualizations so companies can actively improve their data health. InsideView Data Integrity cleans and enriches data within the CRM, while also providing actionable insights such as measures for data hygiene. This gives business leaders the information they need to drive revenue and improve operational effectiveness. Fully integrated with Salesforce, InsideView Data Integrity offers an easy migration path for customers using Data.com, which has been retired.



Poor data quality costs organizations an average of $15 million per year (Gartner, Data Quality Market Survey, 2017). In addition, SiriusDecisions estimates that 10 to 25 percent of B2B marketing databases contain critical errors. Poor data quality leads businesses to make misinformed strategic decisions in sales and marketing—everything from poor territory planning and account scoring to a lowered email sender score which hurts a company’s reputation.

“Data is the world’s most valuable resource—it’s the new fuel,” said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView. “Maintaining the quality of that resource should be paramount for every company. InsideView Data Integrity was created to help companies get the most out of their data by maintaining an accurate and rich customer database, and check on the health of that data at a glance.”

InsideView Data Integrity unifies customer profiles with standardized and clean data, which feeds into territory assignments, account hierarchies, email validations, and more. Family tree linkages help companies identify organizations and individuals in a corporate family tree, making it easier to expand to related companies within an ecosystem. In addition, InsideView Data Integrity offers lead-to-account mapping, enabling companies to easily map inbound leads to accounts, and ultimately route leads to the appropriate sales representative. These enhanced business processes are prevalent throughout the lead-to-revenue cycle.

“When shopping around for a Data.com replacement, we not only wanted to replace functionality but improve upon it,” said Peter Vanderhaak, Sr. Director, GTM Process and Systems, Box. “InsideView's data methodology gave us the confidence that our sales and marketing efforts can be focused on the right prospects at the right time. With the launch of InsideView Data Integrity, we'll have improved management of corporate hierarchies, making it easier to identify the best targets and whitespace opportunities, and the right decision makers. Additionally, the ability to take action based on technology ownership will change the way we segment and score prospects.”

InsideView Data Integrity also gives companies a consistent, holistic view of their customers and prospects. Interactive trend graphs provide snapshots of data hygiene, with visual dashboards for revenue leaders to actively monitor their CRM health. With a seamless integration to Salesforce, InsideView Data Integrity gives revenue leaders the confidence that their Salesforce accounts, contacts, and leads are current.

“Congratulations for launching InsideView Data Integrity! We rely on InsideView to keep our data clean and accurate,” said Logan Childs, Sr. Director of Sales, Cheshire Impact. “Everyone's looking to do account-based marketing these days, and with InsideView Data Integrity filling in those gaps for companies, and doing it at scale, segmentation becomes a lot easier.”

InsideView Data Integrity for Salesforce will be available in December 2019. Integration with Microsoft Dynamics will be available next year. For a demo of InsideView Data Integrity, meet up with the InsideView team in San Francisco during Dreamforce, November 19-21, at OpsStars 2019. Attendance at OpsStars 2019 is complimentary. For more information on InsideView Data Integrity, visit www.insideview.com/data-integrity

About InsideView

InsideView helps businesses drive rapid revenue growth by empowering business leaders to discover new markets, target and engage the right buyers, and manage customer data quality. Our AI-based B2B data and intelligence platform delivers the industry's most relevant and reliable buyer signals and, combined with InsideView’s data expertise and best-in-class customer support, is trusted by the world’s best performing companies. For more information, visit InsideView at www.InsideView.com, twitter, or read the InsideView blog.

Media Contact:

Kim Abreu

AquaLab PR for InsideView

415-260-6084

kim@aqualabpr.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.