RedTeam Software Announces New Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate Integration

RedTeam partners with hh2 Cloud Services to offer new Sage integrations

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam , a collaboration platform for commercial contractors, today announces its integration with Sage , a market leader in construction business management solutions. The new integration combines RedTeam’s industry-leading tools with Sage’s end-to-end construction and property management software and enhances the Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate experience for construction professionals.



The integration comes as a result of RedTeam’s new partnership with hh2 Cloud Services, software experts for the construction and real estate industries.

Sage 100 Contractor is designed to provide visibility into every facet of a contractor’s business, including accounting, project management, estimating and service management. Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate provides contractors, developers and property managers with the most complete solution for managing the entire project or property lifecycle. Both solutions further RedTeam’s capabilities to offer construction companies the ability to manage projects remotely using the cloud.

“Sage embraces the power of choice in the solutions our customers utilize to drive success in their businesses,” said Dustin Anderson, vice president of construction and real estate at Sage. “We strive to set the industry standard for construction and real estate financial management and partner with companies like RedTeam to deliver the best customer experience in all aspects of the project lifecycle.”

RedTeam’s integration with both products drives performance increases for all commercial construction stakeholders. With the most comprehensive commercial construction platform for the industry, RedTeam, combined with Sage, allows users to manage all aspects of construction businesses, including business development, preconstruction, project management, scheduling, field management and cost control. Project teams use RedTeam to communicate and collaborate online by creating and sharing contract documents, posting updates, uploading photos and monitoring performance in the cloud.

"Sage has opened its Application Programming Interface to RedTeam, meaning anywhere we can enhance Sage’s offerings, RedTeam’s software is able to do so," said Michael Wright, CEO and founder of RedTeam. “Working with hh2 Cloud Services gives us the opportunity to more holistically serve the commercial construction industry by making our industry-leading features more widely available.”

"hh2 Cloud Services is proud to offer our cloud-based integration platform, the Universal Construction Model, to help best-of-breed applications and services, like RedTeam, build high quality integrations with best-of-breed Construction ERP’s like those offered from Sage Construction and Real Estate,” said Devon Dorrity, CEO and president of hh2 Cloud Services. “Customers will maximize the benefit from these critical systems by having all their data flowing smoothly between them.”

About Sage

Sage (FTSE: SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they're a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud - the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.

Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13,000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way and giving back to our communities through Sage Foundation. Find out more at www.sage.com/en-us .

About hh2 Cloud Services

hh2 Cloud Services® helps construction companies more effectively manage their field employees and operations using state of the art technology, robust accounting integration, customizable workflows and strong user experience. hh2 Cloud Services, Making Construction Mobile™. Find out more about what hh2 Cloud Services has to offer at www.hh2.com .

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project – from business development and pre-construction to closeout. For more information about RedTeam, visit https://www.redteam.com .

Press Contact

Jakeyla Augustin

Uproar PR for RedTeam

321-236-0102 x234

jaugustin@uproarpr.com



