Sparkhound Partners With Snowflake to Add Best-In-Class, Cloud Data Warehouse Services 

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound , a leading digital solutions firm providing trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, today announced their partnership with Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud . The new partnership enables Sparkhound to expand its digital transformation services to include Snowflake’s data warehouse cloud capabilities—for elastic compute implemented by award-winning and trusted digital architects.



“Sparkhound has established a great reputation for delivering modern, data-driven services,” said Mike Gierkey, Snowflake Partner Manager. “We are proud to welcome their highly-skilled team into our partner ecosystem and look forward to the collaborative efforts that support a new form of flexible data warehousing through cost-effective and efficient cloud services.”

Snowflake is the data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing, and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

“Through this new partnership, Sparkhound has the ability to offer customers who are adopting cloud services or considering a multi-cloud strategy a highly-resilient data environment with true scaling capabilities,” said Shawn Usher, Founder and CEO, Sparkhound.

In addition to handling all aspects of data warehouse analytics, Snowflake will also enable Sparkhound to fully assume other responsibilities such as:

Eliminating traditional data warehousing maintenance costs.

Separating compute from storage to scale up and down on the fly.

Achieving the best performance for queries—with no indexes, distribution keys or tuning parameters to manage.

Repurposing IT staff for more strategic business deliverables.

"As businesses are aligning their digital core by looking across the value chain for opportunities for impact, data has become more important than ever," said Jonathan Meyers, Chief Technology Officer, Sparkhound. "With Snowflake being added to our Data and Analytics portfolio, Sparkhound can assist customers with rapidly migrating and managing data workloads with scale up and down capabilities at speeds that are unmatched throughout the digital ecosystem."

About Sparkhound

With multiple locations throughout the United States, Sparkhound is dedicated to enabling its clients’ business through leadership and digital transformation. For 20 years, our consultants have provided experience, insights, and digital capabilities to ensure impactful business outcomes. Sparkhound’s technology experts join your team to plan, build and run lasting business solutions. Are you ready for a better digital consultant? Visit: www.sparkhound.com

