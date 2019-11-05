Human Microbiome Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.67% from 2020 to 2026

Human Microbiome Market forecast during 2020-2026

Human Microbiome Market set for robust growth at a CAGR of 22.67% between 2020 - 2026 and segmented into Product, Application, Disease, Technology and By Region

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Human Microbiome Market, forecast to 2026, reveals that the development of human microbiome therapy, growth of global geriatric population and prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases drive the human microbiome market growth with CAGR of 22.67%, notes Deepthi D, research analyst, OG Analysis.

Investments spurring lucrative growth of Genomics technology drives the Human microbiome market revenue. The funds by private and government organizations along with the declining price of next-generation sequencing are the market growth driving factors for the genomics segment across the human microbiome market scope.

Based on market trends, collaborations between key players, advancements in human microbiome technologies, and customer awareness regarding personalized nutrition to thrust positive impact on human microbiome market growth and size. Furthermore, growing investments channeled by technology-driven governments create growth opportunities for the human microbiome market value during the forecast period.

Amidst the prosperous human microbiome market segments, probiotics segment drives the market growth, by product. Growing awareness about probiotics as a potential therapy and the credibility of health claims along with the safety of probiotics are key market drivers set to trigger the growth of this segment.

The emergence of key applications such as therapeutics drives Human Microbiome companies to focus on R&D investments, develop their own technology platforms and numerous products related to human microbiome which in turn explores the market growth opportunities.

Further, newly emerging disciplines such as microbiome on host health have led to the emergence of new therapeutic approaches focused on the prescribed manipulation of the host microbiome and the functional roles they perform.

Furthermore, being an emergent healthcare sector, the human microbiome industry faces challenges related to manufacturing, patent protection, and regulatory approval. In addition, lack of proper data systems for enhanced research and development activities causes obstacles in the human microbiome market growth.

Among key disease types, infectious diseases emerge with strong market growth during the market outlook through forecast period

Rising incidence of various infections along with aggressive R&D target to anti-microbial products, and ongoing clinical trials specific to microbiome to thrust human microbiome market value with strong penetration of market segment, infectious diseases.

Further, increasing awareness of the ill-effects of antibiotics on gut disruptions has highlighted the need for specific bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases.

Global Human microbiome market, forecast to 2026, reveals strong demand across Americas

North America led the human microbiome market growth amidst key regional players characterized by intense government investments to support microbiome research, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and growing consumption of probiotic products.

Moreover, awareness about the positive aspects of microbiome-based products and initiatives responsible for generating a holistic understanding of concepts like metagenomics and whole-genome sequencing are key factors driving the human microbiome market across the United States.

Key market vendors are participating in collaborations and new product line to explore market growth opportunities over the forecast till 2026

Ongoing collaborations and agreements between different industry players to support the human microbiome research, as well as launch of novel products are amidst human microbiome market growth strategics in focus by market participants.

For instance, the Seres collaboration in 2019 with AstraZeneca to focus on developing an automatous understanding of the microbiome for efficacy of cancer immunotherapy streamlines novel human microbiome products in the long term period. In addition, in 2018, Enterome entered into a co-development and co-promotion agreement with Takeda for its investigational drug candidate EB8018.

Further, following the post of launch of BiomeBliss, the primary prebiotic dietary supplement in 2018 by Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC specifically developed to support a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome is an example of latest market growth opportunities.

Companies including DowDuPont Inc., Enterome Bioscience, Ubiome, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, 4D Pharma PLC, Second Genome, Synlogic, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., and Evelo Biosciences, Inc. are the key players contributing to the human microbiome market share.

