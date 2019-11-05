Computational Photography Market Represents a CAGR of 21.67% from the year 2020 to 2026

Computational Photography Market Size Forecast During 2020-26

Global Computational Photography Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 21.67% during 2020-2026 and segmented into Type, Offering,Product, Application and By Region

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computational Photography Market emerges with healthy growth at a CAGR of 21.67% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Computational photography market, forecast 2026 reveals that growth in consumer imaging coupled with innovations in camera modules for professional imaging and evolution of 3D technology drives the computational photography market growth, said Ramesh S, project lead, OG Analysis.

In addition, increasing demand for superior vision technology across computer vision and imaging industry brings market growth opportunities for computational cameras over the forecast timespan, said Ramesh.

Further, emerging trends in the computational photography market include application of software-based imaging techniques for better machine vision, resolution, and high performance of image sensors for better quality in ultra HD technologies.

The growing consumption from mobile device vendors for superior low-light sensitivity performance of the camera without compromising on the size and cost of sensors drives computational photography market growth in the medium to long run. Accordingly, in the second quarter of 2019, Samsung's market share was 22.7 percent of global smartphone production.

Further, single and dual lens camera segment holds the larger computational photography market share driven by smartphone manufacturers to add new features such as zoom, better HDR, portrait modes, 3D, and low-light photography.

Presently growing trend of sharing videos and images across social networking as well as the increased dependence on 3D imaging and mapping to thrust the computational photography market growth and value.

Although there are many prospects in this market, challenges such as the requirement of high storage capacities, high costs and low awareness about computational photography techniques are the key factors hampering the market growth.

By product, smartphone cameras emerges with long term market growth opportunities during the forecast period

The computational photography market value is primarily driven by rising sales of smartphones equipped with advanced cameras and artificial intelligence capabilities. Accordingly, the smartphone cameras segment is the major source and a high impact of computational cameras in computational photography.

Computational cameras integrated with smartphones are displaying significant changes in market growth, currently, computational photography is embryonic in smartphones such as Apple, Google, and Samsung.

3D Imaging segment market application set to grow at a healthy CAGR during forecast period

3D imaging to emerge with healthy Computational photography market growth application among key applications segment during the forecast period. 3D Computational photography drives sales of next-generation television sets, monitors, devices and other types of services integrated with 3D imaging. owing to capture images of a particular object

Further, Imaging and visionaries are forcing OEMs to develop wide range of imaging changes with benefits of interactive and previewed scene geometry from which a model of the scene can be generated automatically. Google’s Tango is a good example of how computational photography techniques can create a 3D high-value end-user experience.

Competitive landscape of computational photography market across key regions is shaped by presence of smartphone vendors

North America led the computational photography market driven by the strong growth of the smartphone market and the presence of major market vendors.

Accordingly, the market growth across Asian Countries is set to proceed growth phase driven by the strong presence of consumer goods OEMs and mobile manufacturer vendors. Accordingly, growth in the number of key players such as Xiaomi, Huawei, and others drives the computational photography market growth.

The market players are coming up with AI-based cameras for advanced imaging purposes with powerful processors and chipsets. For example, in 2018, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone that provides computational photography.

Market participants of computational photography market are observed to explore growth prospects driven by innovation and launch of latest products

Key companies are focusing to develop new products and advanced technologies to capitalize on market growth opportunities and gain a competitive edge. Recently, Movidius launched the new Myriad 2 vision processing unit for imaging and computer vision applications in categories such as smartphones, drones, intelligent cameras and augmented reality devices. Further, key mobile device OEMs are investing to roll out highly advance photography experience. Accordingly, in Further, in 2019, Apple rolled out its Deep Fusion photography system in the latest developer beta of iOS 13.2, compatible with the latest iPhone series.

In addition, in 2019, Google launched Pixel 4 and 4 XL with new radar technology and dual-camera photography.

Key companies contributing to the computational photography market share include Alphabet Inc., Apple, Inc., Adobe, Canon, Light, NVIDIA Corporation, Nikon, Sony, Samsung, and Qualcomm, Inc., among others.

