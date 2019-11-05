Proud to Share a Drug-Free Lifestyle in a City in Need of Help

Volunteers set up a booth in Balboa Park to spread a drug-free message in a city facing a drug-abuse crisis.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using the fact-based, hard-hitting booklets provided by Foundation for a Drug-Free World, volunteers from the Church of Scientology San Diego decided to do something effective about the San Diego drug problem.

San Diego County Medical Examiner Office statistics show the number of meth-related deaths is growing exponentially. There were 377 meth-related deaths in the region in 2016, the most recorded in a single year and 66 more deaths than in 2015. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing in the U.S. and fourth busiest in the world. In 2018, Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego field office reported 625 pounds of narcotics seized at the border in just 5 days. The DEA reports that there are five main cartels operating in the Tijuana area bordering San Diego. So, it’s not surprising that the U.S.-Mexico border is the primary place for drugs to enter the northern hemisphere.

Statistics like this inspire Drug-Free World volunteers to spread the message to learn the truth about drugs and make the self-determined decision to live drug-free.

Volunteers set up a booth in Balboa Park in San Diego in keeping with the National Red Ribbon Week theme, “send a message, stay drug-free.” A team of volunteers handed out drug education booklets and reached more than 1,000 people that day.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation was formed in 2006 to serve as the primary distributor of educational materials and develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends.

Because young people presented with the unvarnished facts about what drugs are and what they do are far more likely to reject them on their own, the Truth About Drugs campaign is in high demand as an educational tool in schools, law enforcement units and community-based settings. Thousands of organizations, and law enforcement and government agencies around the world use the Truth About Drugs curriculum and materials.

