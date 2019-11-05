Events.com Selected as Official Technology Partner for Sagan Fondo: Gran Roadie-Oh!

Events.com Partners with Sagan Fondo Gran Roadie-Oh!

Cycling event featuring world champion rider Peter Sagan partners with Events.com

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com , a mobile-first event management and registration platform, today announced its partnership with Sagan Fondo: Gran Roadie-Oh! as the official registration platform for its multi-faceted cycling event. Participants and exhibitors can now register for the event via Events.com.“Today, it’s hard to ignore the impact of the ‘experience economy’ as people seek unique, immersive events like this cycling opportunity with Peter Sagan,” said Stephen Partridge, Events.com co-founder and president. “We’re excited to support the event creators at the Sagan Fondo: Gran Roadie-Oh! in offering a one-of-a-kind, vibrant event experience in the heart of San Marcos.”Sagan Fondo: Gran Roadie-Oh! will allow fans and avid cyclists the opportunity to meet seven-time Tour de France Green Jersey champion, Peter Sagan, ride alongside him and even procure a signed jersey.Slovak cyclist, Peter Sagan, has achieved a total of 113 professional wins in his career, including the first-ever European Championship and three title victories at the World Road Race Championship. He is the winner of 12 stages at the Tour de France and secured his seventh green jersey triumph at the world-renowned race this past July.For the first time in Southern California, the festivities span three days, including:• Friday, Nov. 8: A gala will be held to benefit Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and Outride Foundation at Bill and Lori Walton’s North Park home from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The evening includes a welcome reception, dinner, entertainment and a live auction.• Saturday, Nov. 9: Sagan Fondo Expo kicks off the day with 50 vendors at North City in San Marcos from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the expo, riders will pick up their registration and swag bags as well as mingle with Sagan and other cycling celebrities. At 5 p.m. the VIP experience opens with a casual dinner at URGE.• Sunday, Nov. 10: The race begins at 7 a.m. from North City. Riders will choose between distances of 50 km, 100 km and 150 km and have the opportunity to join a celebration at the finishing line.“We’re delighted to partner with Events.com for this first-time event in San Diego, bringing the world’s most popular cyclist to our incredible home for riders of all stripes to hang out with or ride with Peter,” said Michael Marckx, CEO of Monuments of Cycling, the event creator.Tickets for the weekend events can be found on Events.com here , while exhibitors can register for the Sagan Fondo Expo here About Events.comEvents.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.For additional information, visit Events.com or follow Events.com on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.###



