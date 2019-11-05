Nuzuna Fitness Acquires Spectra Yoga and Better Body Bootcamp

Nuzuna Fitness COO Aileen Pham Charles Laverty Nuzuna Fitness CEP

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna Fitness CEO, Charles Laverty today announced the acquisition of two Southern California fitness centers which will be converted to Nuzuna Fitness locations. The acquisitions are Spectra Yoga, located in Costa Mesa and Better Body Bootcamp in Anaheim Hills. This will bring the number of Nuzuna locations in the region to 10.

On October 30th Nuzuna announced that Spectra Yoga owner Aileen Pham joined Nuzuna as the company’s chief operating officer. The newly created role will allow Ms. Pham to focus on Nuzuna’s expansion. Nuzuna has several new locations under development and plans to acquire additional fitness centers as well

Ms. Pham shared her excitement at adding her location to the Nuzuna system. “Like Spectra Yoga, Nuzuna is an organization that is focused on and cares about people. We have come together, uniting our goals to move the fitness industry towards wellness.”

Ms. Pham says it is important to rethink fitness and thinks adding the Nuzuna electro muscular stimulation (EMS) system is a great way for fitness centers to better serve clients. “People are living longer and it’s now more important than ever to provide health, healing, and rejuvenation to our customers. With the strength of Nuzuna and the flexibility of Spectra Yoga, together we can help our clients live their best life.”

Laverty also announced that Better Body Bootcamp owner Greg Musterman has joined the Nuzuna team as Regional Vice President. Mr. Musterman is a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal trainer with with over 28 years of experience. He is also is an Air Force veteran. Mr. Musterman managed five 24-Hour Fitness locations. “Greg is a proven professional and an asset to our company” says Laverty.

Nuzuna offers instructor-led programs that incorporate the EMS technology at its company-owned fitness facilities. Nuzuna also offers classes at City of Claremont Recreation’s locations. That partnership was arranged by Gary Goltz who joined Nuzuna in October and to lead Nuzuna’s partnerships with business and government.

Nuzuna clients wear a specially designed wireless suit which directly stimulates the muscles during exercise. The suit’s EMS technology increases the level of muscular stimulation when compared to the same exercise performed without a suit but requires no increased effort by the wearer. As a result, a 20-minute exercise class with a Nuzuna EMS suit can provide similar muscular stimulation as a 3-hours long session without an EMS suit.

Nuzuna says the EMS suits can supplement any instructor-led exercise program and offers yoga, resistance training and spin classes, among others. The acquisitions reflect this flexibility in the Nuzuna system. Spectra Yoga is a yoga studio. Better Body Bootcamp offers bootcamps and personal training. A single EMS suit provides an increase in muscular stimulation in any type of exercise.

The suits are completely wireless, self-contained and do not restrict the movements of the wearer. They are even worn in outdoor activities such as beach yoga and cycling.

Laverty says that converting these new locations to Nuzuna centers will add immediate benefits for members of both centers as well as members of all other Nuzuna locations. All memberships at the new locations will be honored at their current rates and are good for access to any Nuzuna location.

The company plans to add more types of workout offerings to each of the new facilities to increase the exercise options for members. EMS suits will be optionally available for all members to use at no additional cost but are not required. Nuzuna will offer free orientations and demonstrations of the technology at each location. Each location will begin using the Nuzuna name 45 to 90 days after the acquisition.

