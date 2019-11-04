Heather Dubrow to Launch Her Fashion Brand “Heather’s Closet” Exclusively on iMedia Brands’ ShopHQ

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands’ (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces that its flagship, nationally distributed television network, ShopHQ®, will launch Heather Dubrow’s full fashion line this spring and will also offer a special capsule collection on December 14th.



Heather’s Closet is a collection of luxury items designed and curated by Heather Dubrow. Heather truly believes that you shouldn’t have to spend a fortune in order to look and feel your best. Attention to detail, luxury finishes and not compromising on quality are the cornerstones of the brand and what sets it apart from others.

Items that are meant to withstand the test of time and transition seamlessly from season-to-season. The complete collection offers a full line of apparel, footwear, handbags and accessories that launches March 2020. Heather’s Closet is kicking off its debut by offering a limited-edition capsule collection on December 14, 2019 exclusively at ShopHQ.

Heather Dubrow is an actress, author, television personality, entrepreneur and mother of four children. After a five-year stint on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she became internationally known for hosting her top-rated podcast Heather Dubrow’s World and her popular YouTube channel Heather’s Closet, accruing over 100 million downloads and counting. Heather is married to Dr Terry Dubrow and together they have written three bestselling books. Their skin care and supplement company, CONSULT, is the #1 beauty and health brand on ShopHQ.

“Heather is a rare talent who is bigger than life but also very authentic and relatable,” said iMedia Brands CEO Tim Peterman. “We are fortunate to have her as a partner and we will continue to create white space for her on all of our networks so she can continue to innovate and entertain our customers who trust her taste and honesty.”

Customers can shop the collections on www.shophq.com and watch these events on ShopHQ via cable and satellite, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com . ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and, soon, Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon-to-be-launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

