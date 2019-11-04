Greenlane Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Santa Cruz Shredder

/EIN News/ -- Agreement Broadens Greenlane’s Portfolio of High-Quality Partners

Santa Cruz Shredder Products Will Be Broadly Available Through the Greenlane Distribution Network

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Santa Cruz Shredder. The agreement became effective on October 1, 2019 and grants Greenlane exclusive distribution rights to all Santa Cruz Shredder products and tools.

Santa Cruz Shredder was founded in 2011 and is known for its use of a patented innovative tooth design that allows the company to make superior grinders. Santa Cruz Shredder proudly manufactures its products exclusively in the United States, with two manufacturing sites located in Northern California. Its grinders are the only grinders sold in the United States that utilize strict Medical-Grade Ultrasonic Cleansing procedures.

Greenlane’s North American distribution network will greatly increase the availability of Santa Cruz Shredder productions through 11,000 retail locations across the United States, including licensed cannabis dispensaries and smoke and vape shops. Going forward, Greenlane plans to leverage the capabilities and international reach of recently-acquired Conscious Wholesale, a leading European wholesaler and retailer of consumption accessories, vaporizers, and other high-quality products, to bring the Santa Cruz Shredder products to Europe.

“We are very excited to offer this iconic brand to our customers,” said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and CEO of Greenlane. “Santa Cruz Shredder is known for utilizing advanced engineering techniques to produce the highest quality, most innovative grinder in the world. We pride ourselves on partnering with forward-thinking companies to provide our customers with the best products and accessories, and Santa Cruz Shredder fits in perfectly with our suite of highly sought-after brands.”

“We have long admired Santa Cruz Shredder for its innovative concepts, distinguished brand and leadership position in the market,” said Sasha Kadey, Chief Marketing Officer of Greenlane and Co-Founder of Higher Standards. “As we enter into this partnership, we are particularly excited about the brand’s line of biodegradable hemp grinders, which contain zero plastic and are made from all-natural hemp composite. We are looking forward to bringing these eco-friendly products to Greenlane’s house brands, including VIBES and Higher Standards, through this exclusive collaboration.”

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinskis, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

