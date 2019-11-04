IMPORTANT REMINDER FOR MACROGENICS, INC. INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the District of Maryland against MacroGenics, Inc.

UPCOMING LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all investors that purchased MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) securities between February 6, 2019 and June 3, 2019 (“the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Investors who purchased of MacroGenics, Inc. shares are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of MacroGenics, Inc., you may, no later than November 12, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of MacroGenics, Inc.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants violated the federal securities laws by disseminating false and misleading statements to the investing public and/or failing to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the company’s Phase III SOPHIA trial.

On May 13, 2019, the American Society of Clinical Oncologists (“ASCO”) posted the SOPHIA study abstract on the Internet. The abstract disclosed that the October 2018 PFS analysis resulted in a 0.9 month improvement in PFS. On this news, the price of MacroGenics common stock dropped $1.17 per share, to close at $16.25 per share on May 13, 2019, a decline of 7%.

Subsequently, on June 4, 2019, during the ASCO annual meeting, the company disclosed additional data for the SOPHIA trial. In its presentation, MacroGenics revealed that it had conducted the PFS and OS analyses in October 2018, and the OS analyses for the SOPHIA trial demonstrated Kaplan-Meier curves crossing at several spots with late separation. On this news, the price of MacroGenics common stock dropped 17%, or $3.13 per share, to close at $15.58 per share on June 4, 2019.



Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.



