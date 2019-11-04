Gulf Island Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GIFI) today reported a net loss of $6.8 million ($0.44 per share) on revenue of $75.8 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million ($0.34 per share) on revenue of $80.5 million for the second quarter 2019 and net loss of $10.9 million ($0.73 per share) on revenue of $49.7 million for the third quarter 2018. At September 30, 2019, the Company's cash and short-term investments totaled $71.4 million and backlog totaled $461.8 million.



"Results for the current quarter unfortunately reflect charges on certain projects which negatively impacted our results," said Kirk Meche, Gulf Island’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "These project impacts are clearly disappointing and each has unique circumstances which we do not believe will result in additional charges going forward. During the quarter, we completed our fifth harbor tug vessel and were awarded a contract for the construction of a seventy-vehicle ferry. We also experienced solid performance on our remaining backlog, and we are focused on enhancing our proposal, estimating and operations resources, processes and procedures to improve our competitiveness and overall project execution."

Backlog

The Company’s backlog at September 30, 2019 of $461.8 million represents a decrease of $14.6 million from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $105.4 million from December 31, 2018. Backlog by operating segment was $406.7 million for the Shipyard Division, $39.9 million for the Fabrication Division, and $15.2 million for the Services Division. Backlog for the Shipyard Division excludes customer options on contracts of approximately $333.0 million, which include deliveries through 2025 should all options be exercised. See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for the Company's definition of Backlog.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company's cash and short-term investments at September 30, 2019 of $71.4 million represents a decrease of $4.6 million from June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $7.8 million from December 31, 2018. The Company ended the quarter with no debt and total working capital of $94.0 million, which includes $18.5 million of assets held for sale. At September 30, 2019, the Company's total available liquidity was as follows (in thousands):

Available Liquidity Total Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,911 Short-term investments 25,457 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 71,368 Credit Agreement total capacity 40,000 Outstanding letters of credit (10,434 ) Availability under Credit Agreement 29,566 Total available liquidity $ 100,934

Results of Operations(1) (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Revenue $ 75,802 $ 80,456 $ 49,712 $ 223,863 $ 161,016 Cost of revenue 78,487 82,054 52,924 227,593 164,248 Gross loss (2,685 ) (1,598 ) (3,212 ) (3,730 ) (3,232 ) General and administrative expense 3,970 3,987 4,902 11,791 14,703 Asset impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale, net 324 — 146 254 (5,683 ) Other (income) expense, net (51 ) (201 ) 2,484 (181 ) 2,859 Operating loss (2) (6,928 ) (5,384 ) (10,744 ) (15,594 ) (15,111 ) Interest (expense) income , net 139 126 72 527 (166 ) Net loss before income taxes (6,789 ) (5,258 ) (10,672 ) (15,067 ) (15,277 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 10 10 (277 ) (2 ) (419 ) Net loss $ (6,779 ) $ (5,248 ) $ (10,949 ) $ (15,069 ) $ (15,696 ) Per share data: Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.44 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (1.05 )

________________

(1) See "Results of Operations by Segment" below for results by division.

(2) Operating loss includes charges on certain projects in the Shipyard Division for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, of $2.4 million, $2.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively, and charges on a project in the Services Division for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, of $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, includes legal fees and other costs of $0.5 million, $1.0 million, $1.1 million, $1.7 million, and $2.2 million, respectively, associated with two customer disputes.

EBITDA(1) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Net loss $ (6,779 ) $ (5,248 ) $ (10,949 ) $ (15,069 ) $ (15,696 ) Less: Income tax (expense) benefit 10 10 (277 ) (2 ) (419 ) Less: Interest (expense) income, net 139 126 72 527 (166 ) Operating loss (6,928 ) (5,384 ) (10,744 ) (15,594 ) (15,111 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,290 2,422 2,480 7,264 7,788 EBITDA $ (4,638 ) $ (2,962 ) $ (8,264 ) $ (8,330 ) $ (7,323 )

________________

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for the Company's definition of EBITDA.

Condensed Cash Flow Information (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (3,822 ) $ 5,593 $ 7,761 $ (6,706 ) $ (18,666 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,630 (25,260 ) 5,296 (16,997 ) 55,542 Net cash used in financing activities (89 ) (39 ) (41 ) (843 ) (839 )





Condensed Balance Sheet Information (in thousands)

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,911 $ 30,192 $ 70,457 Short-term investments 25,457 45,791 8,720 Total current assets 178,804 177,927 159,955 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,770 75,862 79,930 Total assets 277,165 277,591 258,290 Total current liabilities 84,822 78,780 56,101 Total shareholders’ equity 187,044 193,442 201,100

Quarterly Conference Call

Gulf Island will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at www.gulfisland.com . Participants may also join the call by dialing 1.800.353.6461 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides project management, installation, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company operates and manages its business through three operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard and Services, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and operating facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Non-GAAP Measures

This Release includes certain non-GAAP measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Backlog. The Company believes EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it reflects the Company's operating results excluding the non-cash impacts of depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations of EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure are presented under "EBITDA" above and "Results of Operations by Segment" below. The Company believes Backlog is a useful supplemental measure as it represents work that the Company is contractually obligated to perform under its current contracts. Backlog represents the unearned value of new project awards and may differ from the value of remaining performance obligations for contracts as determined under GAAP. Backlog at September 30, 2019 of $461.8 million includes the Company's performance obligations of $439.9 million, plus $21.9 million of backlog subject to a contract termination dispute with a customer to build two multi-purpose service vessels that does not meet the criteria to be reported as remaining performance obligations under GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be replacements or alternatives to GAAP measures, and investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not in substitution for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company may present or calculate non-GAAP measures differently from other companies.

Company information

Kirk J. Meche

Chief Executive Officer

713.714.6100 Westley S. Stockton

Chief Financial Officer

713.714.6100







Cautionary Statement

This Release contains forward-looking statements in which we discuss our potential future performance. Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as projections or expectations relating to oil and gas prices, operating cash flows, capital expenditures, liquidity and tax rates. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be,” “potential” and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

We caution readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry, competition, consolidation of our customers, timing and award of new contracts, reliance on significant customers, financial ability and credit worthiness of our customers, nature of our contract terms, competitive pricing and cost overruns on our projects, adjustments to previously reported profits or losses under the percentage-of-completion method, weather conditions, changes in backlog estimates, suspension or termination of projects, ability to raise additional capital, ability to amend or obtain new debt financing or credit facilities on favorable terms, ability to remain in compliance with our covenants contained in our Credit Agreement, ability to generate sufficient cash flow, ability to sell certain assets, customer or subcontractor disputes, ability to resolve the dispute with a customer relating to the purported termination of contracts to build two MPSVs, operating dangers and limits on insurance coverage, barriers to entry into new lines of business, ability to employ skilled workers, loss of key personnel, performance of subcontractors and dependence on suppliers, changes in trade policies of the U.S. and other countries, compliance with regulatory and environmental laws, lack of navigability of canals and rivers, shutdowns of the U.S. government, systems and information technology interruption or failure and data security breaches, performance of partners in our joint ventures and other strategic alliances, and other factors described in Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2018, as updated by subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, which we cannot control. Further, we may make changes to our business plans that could affect our results. We caution investors that we do not intend to update forward-looking statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





Results of Operations by Segment (in thousands, except for percentages)

Fabrication Division (1) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Revenue $ 19,474 $ 22,415 $ 3,382 $ 54,520 $ 30,197 Cost of revenue 19,902 23,092 7,619 56,397 36,085 Gross loss (428 ) (677 ) (4,237 ) (1,877 ) (5,888 ) Gross loss percentage (2.2 )% (3.0 )% (125.3 )% (3.4 )% (19.5 )% General and administrative expense 440 742 1,409 1,949 3,886 Asset impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale, net — — 146 (70 ) (5,683 ) Other (income) expense, net (20 ) (208 ) 2,485 (157 ) 2,481 Operating loss $ (848 ) $ (1,211 ) $ (8,277 ) $ (3,599 ) $ (6,572 ) EBITDA(2) Operating loss $ (848 ) $ (1,211 ) $ (8,277 ) $ (3,599 ) $ (6,572 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 840 891 1,023 2,698 3,219 EBITDA $ (8 ) $ (320 ) $ (7,254 ) $ (901 ) $ (3,353 )





Shipyard Division Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Revenue $ 39,436 $ 37,567 $ 24,492 $ 113,590 $ 66,677 Cost of revenue 41,838 40,479 26,256 119,184 72,240 Gross loss (2,402 ) (2,912 ) (1,764 ) (5,594 ) (5,563 ) Gross loss percentage (6.1 )% (7.8 )% (7.2 )% (4.9 )% (8.3 )% General and administrative expense 657 590 696 1,871 2,089 Asset impairments and (gain) loss on assets held for sale, net 324 — — 324 — Other (income) expense, net (34 ) 62 (6 ) 28 158 Operating loss $ (3,349 ) $ (3,564 ) $ (2,454 ) $ (7,817 ) $ (7,810 ) EBITDA(2) Operating loss $ (3,349 ) $ (3,564 ) $ (2,454 ) $ (7,817 ) $ (7,810 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 992 1,047 1,050 3,148 3,170 EBITDA $ (2,357 ) $ (2,517 ) $ (1,404 ) $ (4,669 ) $ (4,640 )





Services Division Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Revenue $ 17,507 $ 24,065 $ 22,617 $ 61,174 $ 66,692 Cost of revenue 17,297 21,928 19,426 57,086 57,302 Gross profit 210 2,137 3,191 4,088 9,390 Gross profit percentage 1.2 % 8.9 % 14.1 % 6.7 % 14.1 % General and administrative expense 614 464 705 1,530 2,201 Other (income) expense, net 3 (55 ) 4 (52 ) (34 ) Operating income (loss) $ (407 ) $ 1,728 $ 2,482 $ 2,610 $ 7,223 EBITDA(2) Operating income (loss) $ (407 ) $ 1,728 $ 2,482 $ 2,610 $ 7,223 Add: Depreciation and amortization 362 363 365 1,099 1,141 EBITDA $ (45 ) $ 2,091 $ 2,847 $ 3,709 $ 8,364





Corporate Division Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Revenue (eliminations) $ (615 ) $ (3,591 ) $ (779 ) $ (5,421 ) $ (2,550 ) Cost of revenue (eliminations) (550 ) (3,445 ) (377 ) (5,074 ) (1,379 ) Gross loss (65 ) (146 ) (402 ) (347 ) (1,171 ) Gross loss percentage n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a General and administrative expense 2,259 2,191 2,092 6,441 6,527 Other (income) expense, net — — 1 — 254 Operating loss $ (2,324 ) $ (2,337 ) $ (2,495 ) $ (6,788 ) $ (7,952 ) EBITDA(2) Operating loss $ (2,324 ) $ (2,337 ) $ (2,495 ) $ (6,788 ) $ (7,952 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 96 121 42 319 258 EBITDA $ (2,228 ) $ (2,216 ) $ (2,453 ) $ (6,469 ) $ (7,694 )

___________________

(1) During the first quarter 2019, the Company's former EPC Division was operationally combined with its Fabrication Division, and accordingly, the Company's current reportable segments are "Fabrication", "Shipyard", "Services", and "Corporate." The segment results for the EPC Division for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 were combined with the Fabrication Division to conform to the presentation of the Company's reportable segments for the 2019 period.

(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" above for the Company's definition of EBITDA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.