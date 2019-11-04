goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter

/EIN News/ -- Loan Portfolio Increased from $750 million to $1.04 billion, up 38%

Revenue Increased from $130 million to $156 million, up 20%

Net Income Increased from $14.3 million to $19.8 million, up 38%

Quarterly Earnings Per Share Increased from $0.97 to $1.28, up 32%

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter Results

During the quarter the Company generated a record $286 million of total loan originations, up 29% from the $221 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increased originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $75.9 million, which reached $1.04 billion at the end of the current quarter, up 38% from $750 million as at September 30, 2018.

Revenue for the third quarter increased to $156 million, up 20% over the same period in 2018, driven by the expansion of the consumer loan portfolio. The net charge-off rate for the quarter was 13.2%, up slightly from 12.9% in the third quarter of 2018, down sequentially from 13.5% in the second quarter of 2019 and within the Company’s targeted range of 11.5% to 13.5% for 2019.

Growing revenues and continued improvements in operating leverage led to elevated margins, with record net income and earnings per share. Operating income grew to $42.6 million, up 29% from $32.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, while the operating margin expanded to 27% up from 25%. Net income in the third quarter was $19.8 million, up 38% from $14.3 million in 2018, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.28, up 32% from the $0.97 in 2018.

“We saw positive momentum from our new branded media campaign, which drove a 25% increase in loan application volume and a second straight quarter of record new customers, resulting in a 20% increase in loan growth over the prior year,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Credit performance also began to improve, as the annualized net charge-off rate for the quarter reduced sequentially by 30-bps, from 13.5% to 13.2%, while the risk-adjusted yield held flat. The strong revenue growth combined with continued operating leverage led to another quarter of record net income and earnings per share.”

“The last several months have also been highlighted by several major accomplishments on our journey to become Canada’s top non-prime consumer lender,” Mr. Mullins continued. “Our progress to improve the future credit quality of our portfolio, expand our channels of distribution through the strategic partnership and investment in PayBright, and strengthen our balance sheet with $120 million of increased capacity and reduce borrowing costs, provides further confidence to achieve our targets for 2019 and beyond. With the successful amendment of our revolving credit facility now completed, we will focus on exploring the opportunity to refinance our high yield notes and add new sources of capital that can further increase liquidity and optimize our balance sheet.”

Other Key Third Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Total application volume increased 25%

Revenue grew to $122 million, up 28%

Secured loan portfolio grew to $101 million, up from $41 million

65% of net loan advances in the quarter were issued to new customers, up slightly from 63%

46% of applications acquired online, up from 37%

Aided brand awareness of 84%, up from 80%

Average loan book per branch improved to $3.5 million, an increase of 35%

The delinquency rate on the final Saturday of the quarter was 4.6%, up slightly from 4.4%

Operating income of $47.5 million, up 26%

Operating margin of 39%, consistent with the third quarter of 2018

easyhome

Revenue of $33.9 million, down slightly from $34.2 million

Same store revenue growth of 2.4%

Consumer lending portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $33.5 million, up from $17.2 million

Revenue from consumer lending increased to $4.6 million, up from $2.2 million

Operating income of $5.6 million, down slightly from $5.9 million

Operating margin of 16.6%, down slightly from the 17.2% reported in the third quarter of 2018

Acquired and merged 6 stores and the associated consumer leasing portfolios from Aarons Inc.

Overall

38 th consecutive quarter of same store sales growth

consecutive quarter of same store sales growth 73 rd consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income Total same store revenue growth of 20.4%

Return on equity of 24.1% in the quarter, up from 23.8%

Net external debt to net capitalization of 69% as at September 30, 2019, below the Company’s target leverage ratio of 70%

Cash provided by operating activities before the net issuance of consumer loans receivable and purchase of lease assets during the quarter was a record $80.9 million

Repurchased 79,260 shares in the quarter under the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid, bringing total repurchases since November 2018 to 856,712 shares at a weighted average price of $41.19

Ranked in the inaugural TSX30 program as one of the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation

Listed on the inaugural Report on Business list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for its three-year cumulative revenue growth

Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of 2019, goeasy achieved revenues of $444 million, up 21% compared with $368 million in the same period of 2018. Operating income for the period was $122.3 million compared with $84.6 million in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $37.7 million or 45%. Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $57.7 million and diluted earnings per share was $3.72 compared with $37.2 million or $2.53 per share, increases of 55% and 47%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $1.24 billion as at September 30, 2019, an increase of 26% from $985 million as at September 30, 2018, driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

Cash provided by operating activities before the net issuance of consumer loans receivable and purchase of lease assets was $225 million during the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 32% from $170 million in the same period of 2018.

Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s amended revolving credit facility, goeasy had approximately $215 million in funding capacity, which will allow it to achieve its targets for the growth of its consumer loan portfolio through to the first quarter of 2021. The Company has historically been able to obtain the additional financing required to fund the growth of its business at steadily lower costs of borrowing, increasing rates of leverage and more favorable terms. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $150 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

The Company also estimates that as of September 30, 2019 if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $2.1 billion.

Future Outlook

The Company has provided 3-year commercial targets for 2019 through 2021. The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution and leveraging risk-based pricing offers, which increase the average loan size and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio will gradually decline, while net charge-off rates moderate and operating margins expand, resulting in an increase to return on equity. These targets remain unchanged and are as follows:

2019 Targets 2020 Targets 2021 Targets Gross Loan Receivable Portfolio at Year End $1.1B - $1.2B $1.3B - $1.4B $1.5B - $1.7B easyfinancial Total Revenue Yield 49% - 51% 46% - 48% 43% - 45% New easyfinancial Locations 10 - 20 10 - 20 10 – 20 Net Charge-offs as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable 11.5% - 13.5% 11% - 13% 11% - 13% easyfinancial Operating Margin 40% - 42% 44% - 46% 45% - 47% Total Revenue Growth 20% - 22% 14 - 16% 10% - 12% Return on Equity 24%+ 26%+ 26%+

Dividend

The goeasy Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share payable on January 10, 2020, to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 27, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 1,900 employees.

Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.6 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.7 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com .





For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

David Ingram

Executive Chairman of the Board

(905) 272-2788







goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As At As At September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash 29,723 100,188 Amounts receivable 17,713 15,450 Prepaid expenses 5,130 3,835 Consumer loans receivable, net 971,467 782,864 Investment 34,300 - Lease assets 45,987 51,618 Property and equipment 22,300 21,283 Deferred tax assets 8,132 9,445 Derivative financial asset 23,905 35,094 Intangible assets 17,031 14,589 Right-of-use assets 43,648 - Goodwill 21,310 21,310 TOTAL ASSETS 1,240,646 1,055,676 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Revolving credit facility 112,000 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 40,989 45,103 Income taxes payable 4,078 7,499 Dividends payable 4,447 3,247 Deferred lease inducements - 1,234 Unearned revenue 7,323 6,002 Lease liabilities 50,136 - Convertible debentures 40,797 40,581 Notes payable 643,337 650,481 TOTAL LIABILITIES 903,107 754,147 Shareholders' equity Share capital 141,927 138,090 Contributed surplus 17,438 16,105 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,325 3,624 Retained earnings 168,849 143,710 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 337,539 301,529 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,240,646 1,055,676







goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE Interest income 90,304 67,597 249,594 182,163 Lease revenue 27,134 29,506 84,968 90,308 Commissions earned 34,909 29,387 98,341 85,514 Charges and fees 3,786 3,421 10,944 10,046 156,133 129,911 443,847 368,031 EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Salaries and benefits 30,141 27,149 89,248 85,339 Stock-based compensation 1,752 1,727 5,828 5,081 Advertising and promotion 6,425 3,352 19,211 12,942 Bad debts 43,326 32,867 113,485 84,794 Occupancy 5,086 8,628 15,089 25,858 Technology costs 3,314 2,660 9,071 8,292 Other expenses 7,737 7,605 21,504 21,796 97,781 83,988 273,436 244,102 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 9,023 10,091 28,051 30,144 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,607 1,461 4,657 4,470 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,798 - 11,266 - Amortization of intangible assets 1,355 1,486 4,127 4,704 15,783 13,038 48,101 39,318 Total operating expenses 113,564 97,026 321,537 283,420 Operating income 42,569 32,885 122,310 84,611 Finance costs Interest expenses and amortization of deferred financing charges 14,208 12,894 40,350 32,989 Interest expense on lease liabilities 613 - 1,808 - 14,821 12,894 42,158 32,989 Income before income taxes 27,748 19,991 80,152 51,622 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 8,097 9,266 21,951 20,601 Deferred (174 ) (3,617 ) 535 (6,216 ) 7,923 5,649 22,486 14,385 Net income 19,825 14,342 57,666 37,237 Basic earnings per share 1.35 1.03 3.94 2.70 Diluted earnings per share 1.28 0.97 3.72 2.53







Segmented Reporting Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 87,087 3,217 - 90,304 Lease revenue - 27,134 - 27,134 Commissions earned 32,706 2,203 - 34,909 Charges and fees 2,463 1,323 - 3,786 122,256 33,877 - 156,133 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 71,283 16,854 9,644 97,781 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 1,794 9,453 738 11,985 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,672 1,951 175 3,798 3,466 11,404 913 15,783 Segment operating income (loss) 47,507 5,619 (10,557 ) 42,569 Finance costs Interest expenses and amortization of deferred financing charges 14,208 Interest expense on lease liabilities 613 14,821 Income before income taxes 27,748 Income taxes 7,923 Net Income 19,825 Diluted earnings per share 1.28 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 66,053 1,544 - 67,597 Lease revenue - 29,506 - 29,506 Commissions earned 27,728 1,659 - 29,387 Charges and fees 1,877 1,544 - 3,421 95,658 34,253 - 129,911 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 55,906 17,660 10,422 83,988 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 2,004 10,712 322 13,038 Segment operating income (loss) 37,748 5,881 (10,744 ) 32,885 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 12,894 Income before income taxes 19,991 Income taxes 5,649 Net Income 14,342 Diluted earnings per share 0.97 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 241,321 8,273 - 249,594 Lease revenue - 84,968 - 84,968 Commissions earned 92,029 6,312 - 98,341 Charges and fees 6,853 4,091 - 10,944 340,203 103,644 - 443,847 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 194,294 49,944 29,198 273,436 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 5,389 29,383 2,063 36,835 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,728 5,978 560 11,266 10,117 35,361 2,623 48,101 Segment operating income (loss) 135,792 18,339 (31,821 ) 122,310 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 40,350 Interest expense on lease liabilities 1,808 42,158 Income before income taxes 80,152 Income taxes 22,486 Net Income 57,666 Diluted earnings per share 3.72 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 178,808 3,355 - 182,163 Lease revenue - 90,308 - 90,308 Commissions earned 80,829 4,685 - 85,514 Charges and fees 5,402 4,644 - 10,046 265,039 102,992 - 368,031 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 158,106 54,733 31,263 244,102 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 6,368 31,866 1,084 39,318 Segment operating income (loss) 100,565 16,393 (32,347 ) 84,611 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 32,989 Income before income taxes 51,622 Income taxes 14,385 Net Income 37,237 Diluted earnings per share 2.53







Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators ($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended Variance Variance September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 156,133 129,911 26,222 20.2 % Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 97,781 83,988 13,793 16.4 % EBITDA 49,329 35,832 13,497 37.7 % EBITDA margin 31.6 % 27.6 % 400 bps 14.5 % Depreciation and amortization expense 15,783 13,038 2,745 21.1 % Operating income 42,569 32,885 9,684 29.4 % Operating margin 27.3 % 25.3 % 200 bps 7.9 % Finance costs 14,821 12,894 1,927 14.9 % Effective income tax rate 28.6 % 28.3 % 30 bps 1.1 % Net income 19,825 14,342 5,483 38.2 % Diluted earnings per share 1.28 0.97 0.31 32.0 % Return on equity 24.1 % 23.8 % 30 bps 1.3 % Key Performance Indicators Same store revenue growth (overall) 20.4 % 26.2 % (580 bps) (22.1 %) Same store revenue growth (easyhome) 2.4 % 6.2 % (380 bps) (61.3 %) Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 122,256 95,658 26,598 27.8 % easyfinancial operating margin 38.9 % 39.5 % (60 bps) (1.5 %) easyhome revenue 33,877 34,253 (376 ) (1.1 %) easyhome operating margin 16.6 % 17.2 % (60 bps) (3.5 %) Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 1,035,596 749,581 286,015 38.2 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 75,888 63,008 12,880 20.4 % Gross loan originations 286,068 221,340 64,728 29.2 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) 50.1 % 53.5 % (340 bps) (6.4 %) Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 13.2 % 12.9 % 30 bps 2.3 % Potential monthly lease revenue 8,432 8,906 (474 ) (5.3 %) ($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Nine Months Ended Variance Variance September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 443,847 368,031 75,816 20.6 % Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 273,436 244,102 29,334 12.0 % EBITDA 142,360 93,785 48,575 51.8 % EBITDA margin 32.1 % 25.5 % 660 bps 25.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense 48,101 39,318 8,783 22.3 % Operating income 122,310 84,611 37,699 44.6 % Operating margin 27.6 % 23.0 % 460 bps 20.0 % Finance costs 42,158 32,989 9,169 27.8 % Effective income tax rate 28.1 % 27.9 % 20 bps 0.7 % Net income 57,666 37,237 20,429 54.9 % Diluted earnings per share 3.72 2.53 1.19 47.0 % Return on equity 24.5 % 21.6 % 290 bps 13.4 % Key Performance Indicators Same store revenue growth (overall) 19.8 % 25.0 % (520 bps) (20.8 %) Same store revenue growth excluding easyfinancial (easyhome) 3.4 % 6.1 % (270 bps) (44.3 %) Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 340,203 265,039 75,164 28.4 % easyfinancial operating margin 39.9 % 37.9 % 200 bps 5.3 % easyhome revenue 103,644 102,992 652 0.6 % easyhome operating margin 17.7 % 15.9 % 180 bps 11.3 % Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 1,035,596 749,581 286,015 38.2 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 201,817 223,035 (21,218 ) (9.5 %) Gross loan originations 781,861 657,517 124,344 18.9 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) 50.2 % 54.8 % (460 bps) (8.4 %) Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 13.3 % 12.6 % 71 bps 5.6 % Potential monthly lease revenue 8,432 8,906 (474 ) (5.3 %)







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.