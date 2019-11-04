Ensign Group Acquires Three Skilled Nursing Facilities in South Texas

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of the following skilled nursing facilities in San Antonio, Texas: Hunters Pond Rehabilitation and Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility with 128 skilled nursing beds; Pecan Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility with 124 skilled nursing beds; and Westover Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility with 124 skilled nursing beds. The acquisitions were effective November 1, 2019.



"We are very excited to add these ideally located operations to our growing presence in the greater San Antonio area,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. He noted that these acquisitions increase the existing operational base in San Antonio to eight skilled nursing operations, further enhancing operating synergies in one of Ensign's strongest markets in Texas.

"We are excited to work with the wonderful caregivers at each of these facilities to enhance the quality of skilled nursing care services provided to their present and future patients, and to meet and exceed the clinical, emotional and social needs of each resident and their family," added Kevin Niccum, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary.

In separate transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates acquired the real estate and operations of Treasure Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 110-bed skilled nursing facility in Harlingen, Texas, Keller Oaks Healthcare Center, a 146-bed skilled nursing facility in Keller, Texas and Kirkwood Manor, a 162-bed skilled nursing facility in New Braunfels, Texas. These acquisitions were also effective November 1, 2019. Mr. Niccum noted that all of these facilities will each be operated by a subsidiary of Keystone Care, Inc., Ensign’s Texas-based portfolio subsidiary.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 208 skilled nursing operations, 23 of which also include assisted living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns the real estate at 87 healthcare operations. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 218 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net .

