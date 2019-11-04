AssetMark Announces Transformational Initiatives in Channel Development and Digital Innovation

Organizational changes will support new channel growth, advisors’ digital experience, and overall strategic priorities

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc., a leading provider of innovative investment and technology solutions, today announced initiatives in new channel development and digital innovation to expand the AssetMark offering and transform advisors’ digital experience. To demonstrate AssetMark’s commitment to these objectives, AssetMark has named Matt Matrisian SVP, Chief Channel Officer and hired Michael Raneri as SVP, Chief Digital Innovation Officer.



“We’ve experienced tremendous growth at AssetMark this year, and our future is shaping up to be just as exciting,” said Charles Goldman, President and CEO of AssetMark. “As the industry evolves rapidly, we must be prepared to navigate that change and respond quickly and efficiently. I’m confident that these investments in two key aspects of our business will help us excel on that path, ultimately enabling us to better serve our advisors.”

Matrisian was formerly SVP, Strategic Initiatives at AssetMark and has proven experience across the business lifecycle from strategy through execution. He will continue to lead AssetMark’s Business Consulting team and work to expand into new channels, including the RIA market, OSJ market, and the Bank Trust channel, and extend AssetMark’s reach to new clients.

“Expanding our offerings to new channels and clients is a key strategic priority for us,” said Matrisian. “I’m proud of what our Business Consulting, Digital Channels, and Strategic Initiatives teams have built over the past few years. I look forward to continuing that work and delivering outsourced technology solutions, superior service, and wealth solutions to new channels.”

Raneri joins AssetMark with extensive experience in digital innovation. He will lead AssetMark’s digital team while partnering with the IT organization. Previously, he led the FinTech “Strategy & Advisory” Group at PwC and was Chairman and CEO of Venovate Holdings, an online platform enabling accredited investors, institutions, and advisors to trade alternative assets. He continues to serve on their Board of Directors.

“I’ve been very impressed with AssetMark’s growth trajectory and their commitment to providing their advisors with best-in-class service,” said Raneri. “I am excited to join the team and look forward to using my passion for and experience in digital innovation to support advisors in a data-driven world.”

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark, Inc., an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients. AssetMark has $57.9 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2019 and a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon

LSiegel@GroupGordon.Com

(212) 784 5727

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.