GWG Holdings expands its sales and national accounts team as it prepares to introduce new products

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) announced the hiring of five new executives with strong experience in the sales and marketing of alternative investments which expands the Sales and National Accounts Team as GWGH prepares to introduce additional products early in 2020.



The new products will be the direct result of the growing relationship between GWGH and The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. ( Ben ). While GWGH and Ben announced their intent to form a strategic relationship two years ago, the companies have recently taken important steps to expand their relationship. The new executive hires and the planned introduction of new products are intended to help GWGH diversify its asset base as a way to increase protection for its current and future investors.

Our new team members bring deep experience in sales and alternative investments to the GWGH team:

Ted Breen, Regional Vice President, is Boston-based with 25 years of securities sales and distribution experience

David Harrison, Regional Vice President, is Houston-based with 24 years of securities sales and distribution experience

Bron Urbanick, Regional Vice President, is Chicago-based with 30 years of securities sales and distribution experience

Dylan White, Regional Vice President, is Nashville-based with 16 years of securities sales and distribution experience

, Regional Vice President, is Nashville-based with 16 years of securities sales and distribution experience Kyla Valles, Assistant Vice President, Business Development/National Accounts, brings 11 years of operations and national accounts experience

"We are very pleased to be able to attract sales professionals with deep experience distributing alternative investment products successfully to advisors across the country,” said Merriah Harkins, GWGH’s Executive Vice President leading Sales, Marketing and Business Development. “The expansion of our relationship with The Beneficient Company Group is enabling GWGH to take our joint businesses to the next level and to introduce something truly special to the broker dealers and advisors that trust us take great care of their investors.”

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.1 billion in face value of policy benefits as of June 30, 2019. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance, a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P ., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Callahan

Director of Communication

GWG Holdings, Inc.

(612) 746-1935

dcallahan@gwgh.com

GWGH New Sales and National Accounts Hires GWG Holdings expands its sales and national accounts team as it prepares to introduce new products



