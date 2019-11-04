There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,403 in the last 365 days.

Clarus Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a company focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

  • Sales increased 8% to $60.2 million.
  • Gross margin was 34.1% compared to 35.7%.
  • Net income was $3.5 million or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million or $0.14 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income before non-cash items was $6.0 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million or $0.23 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million compared to $7.1 million.
  • Repurchased 243,873 shares of the Company’s common stock for approximately $2.7 million, or $10.92 per share.

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter continued to be driven by the momentum in our Black Diamond® brand with sales up 14%,” said John Walbrecht, president of Clarus. “We grew in every geography, sales channel and category, led by 61% growth in ski on strong demand in our backcountry portfolio of products like JetForce®, beacons and packs. Apparel also continues to meaningfully contribute to brand sales growth, up 23% driven by men’s and women’s sportswear, technical outerwear, and logowear. These strong top-line trends also drove a 13% increase in brand EBITDA. Our commitment to product innovation, new product introductions and an accelerated go-to-market strategy are producing these results.

“As expected, continued bullet and ammunition market softness impacted our Sierra® brand during the quarter. However, we have further strengthened the brand’s market positioning by investing in product innovation and forging new, long-term revenue opportunities like our launch into ammunition. Despite what we believe are short-term market headwinds, Sierra still meaningfully contributes to our profitability and free cash flow, and we look forward to various opportunities that we believe will re-accelerate brand sales growth in the near-term.

“We also experienced headwinds during the third quarter due to the strengthening U.S. dollar and the escalating trade wars. While the proactive steps we laid out in early August were expected to minimize the tariffs announced at that time, the impact of additional assessments since then will exceed our mitigation efforts.

“We view these headwinds as transitory, and most importantly, we believe our brands are better-positioned for growth than they have ever been. Our commitment to innovation is fueling new and more disruptive products that are being recognized by trade publications and well-received by our retail partners. We believe the continued focus on our brands will ultimately drive both long-term growth and profitability, as well as shareholder value creation.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Sales in the third quarter increased 8% to $60.2 million compared to $55.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by 14% growth in Black Diamond, partially offset by a 24% decline in Sierra. The year-over-year decline at Sierra was expected due to headwinds in the bullet and ammunition industry. On a constant currency basis, total sales were up 10%.

Gross margin in the third quarter was 34.1% compared to 35.7% in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds from the strengthening U.S. dollar, the impact from recent tariffs, as well as channel and product mix. Foreign exchange headwinds reduced year-over-year gross margin by approximately 80 basis points in the third quarter of 2019 and the impact from tariffs was a 60 basis point headwind.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter were $16.4 million compared to $15.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was attributable to the Company’s continued investment in Black Diamond brand-related activities like research and development and direct-to-consumer. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses declined 100 basis points to 27.3% compared to 28.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Net income in the third quarter was $3.5 million or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily due to lower sales from Sierra, which carry higher operating margins than the Black Diamond brand, and foreign exchange and tariff headwinds. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 included $2.5 million of non-cash charges, compared to $2.8 million of non-cash charges and $0.1 million in transaction and restructuring costs in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income, which excludes the non-cash items, as well as transaction and restructuring costs, in the third quarter was $6.0 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $6.8 million compared to $7.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA was 11.2% compared to 12.7% in the same year-ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $5.6 million compared to $7.6 million in the same year-ago period. Capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $2.8 million compared to $1.8 million in the same year-ago period. Free cash flow, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.8 million compared to $5.8 million in the same year-ago period.

At September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.9 million compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2018. During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 243,873 shares of its common stock for approximately $2.7 million, or $10.92 per share, leaving approximately $10.8 million remaining on its $30 million share repurchase program. The Company’s debt balance at September 30, 2019, was $24.9 million compared to $22.1 million at December 31, 2018.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Clarus now anticipates fiscal year 2019 sales to grow approximately 7% to $228 million compared to 2018. By brand, the Company still expects sales for Black Diamond to increase low-double digits but sales for Sierra to now decrease double-digits.

The Company now expects adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 6% to $22 million compared to 2018. Clarus still expects capital expenditures to be approximately $4.5 million and free cash flow to be approximately $10 million in 2019.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company estimates that it has available NOL carryforwards for U.S. federal income tax purposes of approximately $141 million. The Company’s common stock is subject to a rights agreement dated February 7, 2008 that is intended to limit the number of 5% or more owners and therefore reduce the risk of a possible change of ownership under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any such change of ownership under these rules would limit or eliminate the ability of the Company to use its existing NOLs for federal income tax purposes. However, there is no guaranty that the rights agreement will achieve the objective of preserving the value of the NOLs.

About Clarus Corporation

Clarus Corporation is focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns. The Company has substantial net operating tax loss carryforwards which it is seeking to redeploy to maximize shareholder value. Clarus’ primary business is as a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. The Company’s products are principally sold under the Black Diamond®, Sierra®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® brand names through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.sierrabullets.com or www.pieps.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, and adjusted net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), and adjusted EBITDA, and (iv) free cash flow. The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, and adjusted net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, (iii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the overall level of consumer demand on our products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, the ability of the Company to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in governmental regulation, legislation or public opinion relating to the manufacture and sale of bullets and ammunition by our Sierra segment, and the possession and use of firearms and ammunition by our customers; the Company’s exposure to product liability or product warranty claims and other loss contingencies; stability of the Company's manufacturing facilities and suppliers; the Company's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, our information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; and the Company’s ability to declare a dividend. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash $ 1,851     $ 2,486  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $528 and $392, respectively   41,717       35,943  
Inventories   73,535       64,933  
Prepaid and other current assets   5,171       5,115  
Income tax receivable   -       24  
Total current assets   122,274       108,501  
           
Property and equipment, net   22,640       23,401  
Other intangible assets, net   16,649       19,416  
Indefinite lived intangible assets   41,547       41,694  
Goodwill   18,090       18,090  
Other long-term assets   3,748       2,026  
Total assets $ 224,948     $ 213,128  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 28,275     $ 21,489  
Income tax payable   -       210  
Current portion of long-term debt   -       41  
Total current liabilities   28,275       21,740  
           
Long-term debt   24,908       22,105  
Deferred income taxes   2,144       2,919  
Other long-term liabilities   797       159  
Total liabilities   56,124       46,923  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, $.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 33,605 and 33,244 issued and 29,750 and 29,748 outstanding, respectively   3       3  
Additional paid in capital   491,546       488,404  
Accumulated deficit   (300,235 )     (304,577 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (22,269 )     (18,102 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (221 )     477  
Total stockholders' equity   168,824       166,205  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 224,948     $ 213,128  
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 28,794     $ 26,168  
International sales   31,409       29,518  
Total sales   60,203       55,686  
           
Cost of goods sold   39,646       35,829  
Gross profit   20,557       19,857  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   16,443       15,773  
Restructuring charge   -       22  
Transaction costs   37       50  
           
Total operating expenses   16,480       15,845  
           
Operating income   4,077       4,012  
           
Other (expense) income          
Interest expense   (353 )     (303 )
Other, net   (420 )     102  
           
Total other expense, net   (773 )     (201 )
           
Income before income tax   3,304       3,811  
Income tax benefit   (188 )     (316 )
Net income $ 3,492     $ 4,127  
           
Net income per share:          
Basic $ 0.12     $ 0.14  
Diluted   0.11       0.14  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   29,876       29,739  
Diluted   31,077       30,166  
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 87,805     $ 79,667  
International sales   80,610       75,167  
Total sales   168,415       154,834  
           
Cost of goods sold   109,810       101,290  
Gross profit   58,605       53,544  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   51,215       48,692  
Restructuring charge   13       86  
Transaction costs   124       383  
           
Total operating expenses   51,352       49,161  
           
Operating income   7,253       4,383  
           
Other (expense) income          
Interest expense   (978 )     (1,020 )
Other, net   (260 )     31  
           
Total other expense, net   (1,238 )     (989 )
           
Income before income tax   6,015       3,394  
Income tax benefit   (570 )     (359 )
Net income $ 6,585     $ 3,753  
           
Net income per share:          
Basic $ 0.22     $ 0.13  
Diluted   0.21       0.12  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   29,841       29,939  
Diluted   30,999       30,162  
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
             
THREE MONTHS ENDED
     
  September 30, 2019     September 30, 2018
             
        Gross profit as reported $ 19,857  
        Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment   -  
Gross profit as reported $ 20,557     Adjusted gross profit $ 19,857  
             
        Gross margin as reported   35.7 %
             
Gross margin as reported   34.1 %   Adjusted gross margin   35.7 %
             
NINE MONTHS ENDED
             
  September 30, 2019     September 30, 2018
             
        Gross profit as reported $ 53,544  
        Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment   1,049  
Gross profit as reported $ 58,605     Adjusted gross profit $ 54,593  
             
        Gross margin as reported   34.6 %
             
Gross margin as reported   34.8 %   Adjusted gross margin   35.3 %
             


CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED
NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended
        Per Diluted         Per Diluted
  September 30, 2019   Share   September 30, 2018   Share
                       
                       
Net income $ 3,492     $ 0.11     $ 4,127     $ 0.14  
                       
Amortization of intangibles   888       0.03       965       0.03  
Depreciation   1,090       0.04       1,106       0.04  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   74       0.00       64       0.00  
Stock-based compensation   678       0.02       912       0.03  
Loss from removal of accumulated translation adjustment   -       -       131       0.00  
Income tax benefit   (188 )     (0.01 )     (316 )     (0.01 )
Cash paid for income taxes   (28 )     (0.00 )     (50 )     (0.00 )
                       
Net income before non-cash items $ 6,006     $ 0.19     $ 6,939     $ 0.23  
                       
Restructuring charge   -       -       22       0.00  
Transaction costs   37       0.00       50       0.00  
State cash taxes on adjustments   (1 )     (0.00 )     (2 )     (0.00 )
AMT cash taxes on adjustments   (1 )     (0.00 )     (1 )     (0.00 )
                       
Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 6,041     $ 0.19     $ 7,008     $ 0.23  
                       


CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED
NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                       
  Nine Months Ended
        Per Diluted         Per Diluted
  September 30, 2019   Share   September 30, 2018   Share
                       
                       
Net income $ 6,585     $ 0.21     $ 3,753     $ 0.12  
                       
Amortization of intangibles   2,665       0.09       2,902       0.10  
Depreciation   3,332       0.11       3,314       0.11  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   206       0.01       371       0.01  
Stock-based compensation   2,246       0.07       2,067       0.07  
Loss from removal of accumulated translation adjustment   -       -       172       0.01  
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       -       1,049       0.03  
Income tax benefit   (570 )     (0.02 )     (359 )     (0.01 )
Cash paid for income taxes   (131 )     (0.00 )     (296 )     (0.01 )
                       
Net income before non-cash items $ 14,333     $ 0.46     $ 12,973     $ 0.43  
                       
Restructuring charge   13       0.00       86       0.00  
Transaction costs   124       0.00       383       0.01  
State cash taxes on adjustments   (5 )     (0.00 )     (14 )     (0.00 )
AMT cash taxes on adjustments   (3 )     (0.00 )     (9 )     (0.00 )
                       
Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 14,462     $ 0.47     $ 13,419     $ 0.44  
                       

CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
           
           
Net income $ 3,492     $ 4,127  
           
Income tax benefit   (188 )     (316 )
Other, net   420       (102 )
Interest expense, net   353       303  
           
Operating income   4,077       4,012  
           
Depreciation   1,090       1,106  
Amortization of intangibles   888       965  
           
EBITDA $ 6,055     $ 6,083  
           
Restructuring charge   -       22  
Transaction costs   37       50  
Stock-based compensation   678       912  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,770     $ 7,067  
           

CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
           
           
Net income $ 6,585     $ 3,753  
           
Income tax benefit   (570 )     (359 )
Other, net   260       (31 )
Interest expense, net   978       1,020  
           
Operating income   7,253       4,383  
           
Depreciation   3,332       3,314  
Amortization of intangibles   2,665       2,902  
           
EBITDA $ 13,250     $ 10,599  
           
Restructuring charge   13       86  
Transaction costs   124       383  
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -       1,049  
Stock-based compensation   2,246       2,067  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,633     $ 14,184  
           

