Chimerix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13 at 11:30 a.m. MT in Scottsdale, AZ

on Wednesday, November 13 at 11:30 a.m. MT in Scottsdale, AZ Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m. GMT in London, UK

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com , where they will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The two clinical-stage development programs are dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) and brincidofovir (BCV).

Dociparstat sodium is a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan biologic derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of several key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of AML blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy (e.g., CXCL12, selectins, HMGB1). Mobilization of AML blasts and leukemic stem cells from the bone marrow has been associated with enhanced chemosensitivity and may be a primary mechanism accounting for the observed increases in EFS and OS in Phase 2 with DSTAT versus placebo. Randomized Phase 2 data suggest that DSTAT may also accelerate platelet recovery post-chemotherapy via inhibition of platelet factor 4, a negative regulator of platelet production that impairs platelet recovery following chemotherapy. BCV is a lipid conjugate DNA polymerase inhibitor in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. For further information, please visit the Chimerix website, www.chimerix.com .

Investor Relations:

Michelle LaSpaluto

919-972-7115

ir@chimerix.com

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

will@sternir.com



