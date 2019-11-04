nLIGHT Launches Fiber Laser for Welding Applications

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT®, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR), a global innovator in industrial lasers, today announced the introduction of its welding fiber laser family, a portfolio of fiber lasers from 3kW to 15kW with an integrated fiber coupler or beam switch optimized for welding, cladding, and robotic applications.



“With today’s introduction of welding fiber laser products, nLIGHT now offers customers an integrated solution with fiber-to-fiber couplers and switches,” said Jake Bell, nLIGHT general manager for industrial lasers. “We have expanded the functionality of our current fiber lasers, enabling customers to access the fast-growing welding market across automotive, aerospace, and general industry applications.”

The welding family of fiber lasers offers users the flexibility to integrate a fiber coupler or 2- or 4-port beam switch for plug-and-play fiber replacement. In addition to these newly introduced features, the portfolio includes market-differentiating advantages such as unique hardware protection against back reflections, which allows uninterrupted processing of reflective metals. The welding family offers high modulation rate and power stability, which delivers larger process windows and higher productivity. End users also enjoy high uptime due to proven, trusted components and rapid field serviceability.

See nLIGHT’s new welding fiber lasers at FABTECH, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing trade show, Nov. 11-14, booth A3550, Chicago.

Learn more about nLIGHT fiber lasers .

About nLIGHT, Inc.

nLIGHT is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company’s lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China, and Finland. Learn more about nLIGHT at www.nlight.net .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Whitney Morris

whitney.morris@nlight.net

(360) 713-5212

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason Willey

Jason.willey@nlight.net

(360) 567-4890



