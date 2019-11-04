S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share

Class A Shares SBN $0.03500

Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9



