The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today issued a Request for Information (RFI)/Sources Sought for the Moab UMTRA Project, Remedial Action Contract– hereafter, the “Moab RAC”.

The Office of Environmental Management (EM) is currently in the acquisition planning phase for a potential upcoming procurement to relocate mill tailings, associated wastes, and other contaminated materials from the former uranium-ore processing facility site (presently the Moab Site), and contaminated materials from one off-site vicinity property in Moab, Utah, to a DOE-constructed engineered disposal facility near Crescent Junction, Utah. The scope includes the maintenance of facilities, grounds, and railroad structures at the Moab Site and the Crescent Junction disposal cell, necessary to continue relocation of the mill tailings and associated wastes. This effort will complete remediation of the remaining residual radioactive material, including the remediation of the tailings pile, and remediation of the contaminated sub-pile below the tailings at the Moab Site.

This RFI is being issued to solicit input via capability statements from interested parties with the specialized capabilities necessary to meet all or part of the major elements of scope. DOE is seeking feedback from firms and other interested parties regarding the requirements in the Draft Performance Work Statement, as well as, insight into potential contracting alternatives/terms. This market research will assist DOE with identifying interested and capable sources and developing its acquisition strategy. Key market research goals include identifying and minimizing barriers to competition, evaluating small business capabilities, identifying risks, estimating price, evaluating specific methods for performance, and identifying appropriate RFP/contract terms and conditions.

Additional information will be released as the acquisition planning process continues. A procurement website has been established for information updates, at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/MoabRAC/