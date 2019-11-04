ascribe.ai Debuts Affordable, Fast Transcription for Adobe Premiere Pro

ascribe.ai brings fast, affordable transcription to Adobe Premiere Pro - launching at Adobe MAX 2019

ascribe is AI-powered transcription, under $2/hr, accessed from a free panel for Adobe's Premiere Pro editor. It makes video and audio media more searchable.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Adobe® MAX Conference, axle ai is launching ascribe.ai, a breakthrough in affordability for AI-driven transcription of videos. In keeping with Adobe MAX’s theme of Creativity For All, ascribe is axle ai’s first product to feature a freemium pricing model. Ascribe.ai is available from the Adobe Exchange Application Marketplace and from the ascribe.ai website at no charge, and includes one hour of free transcription of video content on registration. Subscriptions begin at $4.95 per month for 2.5 hours of transcription ($1.98 per hour), and even lower per-hour prices in larger quantities. Languages supported in the initial release are English (both American and British dialects), Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Korean.

Rather than sending the entire video file to be transcribed, ascribe.ai creates an audio-only file that it quickly uploads in the background, obtaining and displaying the transcript as well as pushing all relevant markers to the timeline in Adobe Premiere@ Pro, the industry leader in video editing. The whole process happens faster than realtime; each minute of footage can be transcribed and results returned to Premiere in as little as 10 seconds. Transcribed text appears as markers in the Premiere Pro timeline, as well as in sidecar XMP files made by ascribe.ai which contain the transcripts. Users also have the option of exporting an industry-standard SRT or VTT file with the transcript as well.

Ascribe.ai uses the same axle Speech services used by the company’s industry-leading axle ai 2019 media management system for small and midsize video teams. However, unlike axle ai 2019, the software is free and no centralized database or shared network storage is required. Ascribe.ai runs directly on any Mac or Windows system running Adobe Premiere Pro and connects with axle ai’s Speech cloud service via nearly any connection to perform the transcription.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle AI, said “Since our company was founded in 2012, we’ve made it our mission to bring the power of video search to an ever-wider group of creative teams. Now, with ascribe.ai, we’re taking it to a whole new level - the broader universe of freelancers and videographers who may work on their own, or on distributed teams. While these folks may not need our higher-end solutions yet, we thought it would be a great opportunity to make the power of AI-driven transcription available to everyone.

“We’ve been working on the technologies behind ascribe.ai for several months, including our axle Speech cloud service and the axle ai User Portal that manages subscriptions. Adobe is focusing on Creativity for All at this year’s Adobe MAX; we thought the timing was ideal, and great timing for us to roll out this new product which meets the needs of millions of Adobe Creative Cloud users, not only video teams who have had the benefit of our technology on their corporate networks."

"Premiere Pro is the industry leader for editing everything from feature films, TV series and beyond,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video. “ascribe.ai makes fast and efficient AI-driven transcription of videos accessible to all Adobe Premiere Pro users.”

Pricing and Availability

The free ascribe.ai panel is available immediately from the ascribe website (http://www.ascribe.ai), and soon from the Adobe Exchange Application Marketplace. Each instance includes free transcription of 1 hour of video/audio or audio-only content; subscriptions begin at $4.95 per month for 2.5 hours of transcription ($1.98 per hour), and even lower per-hour prices in larger quantities. Additional hours can be purchased from axle ai’s User Portal in blocks of 10 hours ($19.00) and 100 hours ($170.00). These prices, made possible by axle’s AI-powered axle Speech cloud service, compare very favorably with prices of other transcription services which range from several dollars per hour, to up to $1.00 or more per minute. Languages supported in the initial release are English (both American and British dialects), Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Korean. More languages will be supported in the future.

About axle ai

axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 550 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle ai’s recently introduced connectr™ software offers a powerful tool for scripting media workflows, driven by a graphical front end with connect-the-blocks visualization. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in the video industry. Investors include Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.ascribe.ai and http://www.axle.ai.

MAX: A Celebration of Digital Creativity and Innovation

MAX 2019 brings together some of the world’s most innovative and prolific creatives to share their stories with more than 15,000 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with hundreds of thousands more watching online. This year, MAX will feature musician Billie Eilish with Takashi Murakami who collaborated on Eilish’s animation-packed “you should see me in a crown” music video, director and producer M. Night Shyamalan, renowned photographer David LaChapelle and visual artist Shantell Martin. Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian John Mulaney hosts this year’s MAX Sneaks – a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research. The conference can be livestreamed at max.adobe.com starting on Monday, November 4 at 9 a.m. PT and on Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

