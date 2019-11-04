Artisan Talent Featured In The 2019 Entrepreneur 360 List

Entrepreneur 360

Artisan Talent featured as one of the 360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artisan Talent makes the Entrepreneur 360 List for the 3rd year in a row!

Entrepreneur magazine has published its highly anticipated Entrepreneur 360 ranking, naming the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America." Founders of companies, such as top-ranked ClickFunnels, PHE, Inc., PatientPop, ClearDATA, Malouf and Artisan Talent are lauded for growing businesses that expertly balance impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value.

Artisan Talent earned this honor based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies. The study employs a proprietary algorithm built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "The companies that make the ranking have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

CEO and Founder Bejan Douraghy couldn't be happier: “We ranked as the top creative staffing firm on the list. It's a great recognition for everyone's hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to making Artisan a great place both inside and outside. We are all proud of this accomplishment and our ability to inspire better lives along the way.”

About Artisan Talent

Artisan Talent is a digital, creative, and marketing staffing agency with offices across the U.S. Artisan advocates for the best talent, including digital talent, graphic designers, web and mobile developers, interactive learning consultants, copywriters, presentation specialists, and more. Since 1988 Artisan has nurtured relationships with the best clients, from Fortune 500 industry leaders to interactive agencies and small non-profits.

About Entrepreneur Media INC.

For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur provides solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.



