Nasdaq Halts Golden Bull Limited

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Golden Bull Limited (Nasdaq: DNJR) at 15:12:49 p.m. Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $0.3996.



Trading will remain halted until Golden Bull Limited has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

