Arvig Hires Fiber Network Industry Standout Bob Hurtgen

/EIN News/ -- PERHAM, Minn., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig announced the hire of Bob Hurtgen as Fiber Network Account Manager. In this role, Hurtgen is responsible for building new, and enhancing current, relationships with fiber network wholesale customers and will be focused on expanding the Arvig network into states surrounding Minnesota.



“Our network fiber assets have been growing at an incredible rate and our team is growing right along with them,” said Dave Schornack, Director of Business Development and Sales at Arvig. “We are excited to provide a connection between Minnesota and Wisconsin and are confident with his experience, Bob is going to take our reach to the next level and we will continue to grow into our neighboring states.”

Hurtgen draws from nearly 26 years of sales experience, with 22 of those years in the telecommunications industry. He has expertise in serving fiber retail, enterprise and wholesale customers and expanding networks particularly in the state of WI. Additionally, he has experience working with telecommunications contracts at the state level and had a lengthy career working for members of the Wisconsin State Legislature.

About Arvig

Established in 1950, Arvig is one of the largest independent fiber broadband and telecommunications providers in the nation. The company has a fiber network in excess of 10,000 fiber route miles in Minnesota and provides services to businesses, telecommunications companies, wireless carriers, and 47,000 internet customers in Minnesota. In addition to broadband services, Arvig also provides business phone systems, security, business IT, along with residential internet, telephone and television services. It serves multiple industries and has completed projects for numerous schools, resorts, financial institutions, hospitals and more. For additional information, visit Arvig online at arvigbusiness.com

Media Contact: Caitlin Stoecker, Corporate Communications Professional Arvig | 5602 36 St. S., Fargo, ND 58104 218.346.8220 | caitlin.stoecker@arvig.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.