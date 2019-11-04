Angola and Zambia address common border security

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 4 - The Secretary of State for National Defense Policy, José Maria de Lima, said Monday in Luanda the need for Angola and Zambia to reinforce security at the common border to combat illegal practices.,

José Maria de Lima, who was speaking at the opening of the expert meeting of the 32nd Session of the Angola - Zambia Permanent Joint Committee, underlined that the exchange of experiences in this area aims to prevent destabilizing and harmful situations to the population of these states.

He considered it imperative that countries, through close cooperation, improve mechanisms to neutralize organized crime.

"We need to show the criminals that we are more organized than they are," said the secretary of state.

On the occasion, the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) Chief of Staff, Egidio de Sousa Santos, said that combating cross-border crime is intrinsic to maintaining security conditions along the common border.

He said that preserving peace and stability were priorities of the Angola - Zambia Joint Permanent Commission.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.