Head of State guides creation of UMAPE

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 4 - A Government's Project Monitoring Unit (UMAPE) will soon be institutionalized to monitor the implementation of public investment projects, according to a Presidential order distributed Monday to ANGOP.,

According to a communiqué, UMAPE will be a key tool for maximizing the quality of public spending, rationalizing the use of available resources and ensuring that deadlines are met in the execution of different projects in the short, medium or long term.

For the institutionalization of the future UMAPE, based on the Presidential Order of 4 November 2019, a working group was created to take care of the necessary legal, technical and material conditions, coordinated by the Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Frederico Cardoso.

The team comprises the Minister of Finance, with the role of Deputy Coordinator, the Ministers of Economy and Planning and the Administration of the Territory and State Reform, the Secretary of the Council of Ministers, as well as the Secretaries of the President of the Republic for Regional and Local and for Judicial and Legal Affairs.

Within thirty days, starting Monday 4, this working group has the mission to present to the President of the Republic the draft diplomas that should regulate the organization and functioning of the structure to be created, the norms and UMAPE procedures and other subsequent actions, which contribute to the speedy operationalization of that system.

