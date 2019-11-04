GIAC Raises Cyber Certification Standard, Launches New Virtual Machine-Based Testing Platform

CyberLive adds value to current certifications with hands-on, real-world practical testing capabilities

/EIN News/ -- Bethesda, MD, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIAC, the leading provider and developer of Cyber Security Certifications, today announced the launch of CyberLive, a new virtual machine-based testing platform that has been incorporated into four of its certification exams. CyberLive provides a new tool for identifying advanced practitioners in key cyber security disciplines – a vital concern given the increasing complexity of the cyber threat landscape.

"Cyber attacks are becoming more pervasive, damaging and hard to detect, requiring cyber security professionals to have a combination of discipline-specific certifications with practical experience,” said Scott Cassity, GIAC’s Managing Director. “GIAC recognized this need across the industry and developed CyberLive to fill the gaps. It is important to note, however, that CyberLive is not replacing our leading knowledge-based testing; instead, it provides a value-add to enhance a select number of our certifications for cyber practitioners."

CyberLive uses actual programs, actual code, live virtual machines, and actual networks to present an environment to cyber practitioners in which they prove their knowledge, understanding, and skill. As part of CyberLive testing, practitioners are asked practical questions that require them to perform real-world-like tasks in a virtual machine environment. The gamification of these exams provides both cyber professionals and employers or prospective employers with a measure of the practitioner's real-world abilities.

"Being able to answer questions about things isn’t the same as being able to do those things,” said Jason Nickola, a SANS Institute instructor who holds multiple GIAC certifications, including the expert-level GSE. “They both have a lot of value so it’s good to have both types rather than one in isolation."

The demand for hands-on testing is growing among cyber practitioners and hiring managers have pushed for the use of practical questions in exams to identify advanced candidates. As a result, GIAC established CyberLive to add value to its leading certification program. CyberLive is incorporated into the GIAC GXPN exam for exploit researchers and advanced penetration testers, as well as its GCIA, GCIH, and GPEN exams. CyberLive will be added to additional exams in the near future.

About GIAC

Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) is a certification body featuring over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. GIAC has certified over 85,000 information security professionals since it was founded in 1999. Eleven GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC is an affiliate of the SANS Institute. (www.GIAC.org)

###

Jason C. Werden Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) 703-660-4879 jwerden@yesandagency.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.