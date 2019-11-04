Nationwide Sigma fp Launch Events Headline Dealer Workshop Lineup for November

Creatives across the country can get hands on with the new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera for the first time; Sigma experts lead hands-on photography workshops for all skill levels

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of November, including a multitude of workshops for photographers along with several special hands-on launch events for its brand new full-frame mirrorless digital camera, the Sigma fp. Hosted by Sigma dealers around the country, these special fp launch events are an incredible opportunity for creatives to try the native L-mount full-frame mirrorless camera for the first time and explore Sigma’s award-winning Art lenses in L-mount.



Sigma fp Camera Launch Events November 5, 2019 | B&H Photo & Video, New York City, NY November 7, 2019 | Bedford’s, Little Rock, AR November 8, 2019 | Hunt’s Photo & Video, Melrose, MA November 9, 2019 | Bedford’s, Oklahoma City, OK November 9, 2019 | Pixel Connection, Avon, OH November 26, 2019 | Focus Camera, Brooklyn, NY



Be among the first to try out the brand new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera and accompanying Sigma L-mount lenses! Take the fp and L-mount lenses for a test drive at the shooting bays and see how awesome they are in person. Shooting set ups will be provided for both cine and still applications. Capture images with the world’s smallest, lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera to date. Learn more about the Sigma fp here: https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/2019/sigma-fp/

ShutterFest Project Lunacy 2019 with B&H Photo Video and Tempe Camera Where: Phoenix, Arizona When: November 5-7, 2019



Attendees can visit the Sigma table at the ShutterFest Project Lunacy to see the entire lineup of award-winning Sigma lenses. In addition, Sigma lenses will be available on loan for hands-on training sessions. Attendees can try the Sigma 35mm F1.4 for beautiful portraits, or the Sigma 14mm F1.8 for a wider shot.

Focus Camera Loft Event | Featuring Sony, Sigma and Profoto Where: Brooklyn, NY When: November 7, 2019



Join Focus Camera and Sigma for a night of hands-on lens demos and photography. Try out the latest Sigma lenses in professionally lit shooting stations. Whoever captures the best shot of the night will go home with a special prize. In addition, there will also be Q&As with special guests including Sigma Pro, Liam Doran, a professional sports and outdoor photographer.

Sales Days at Service Photo Where: Baltimore, MD When: November 8-9, 2019



Join Service Photo for their multi demo days featuring Sigma reps Karen Hart and Marc Farb. See the latest lineup of Sigma lenses in person, get a hands on demo and ask them about the exclusive Sigma sales at Service Photo.

AVC Expo Where: Miami, FL When: November 15-17, 2019



The ultimate expo for anyone interested in photo, video, and visual storytelling; attend classes, seminars and then stop by the Sigma table and see the lineup of lenses in person. Make sure to ask technical representative Brett Wells about the Sigma sales promos at AudioVideo Communication during the expo.

Allen’s Camera Customer Appreciation Day Where: Levittown, PA When: November 16, 2019



For customer appreciation day, attendees will have access to free sensor cleanings (limit one camera), demos from the top equipment manufacturers, lunch from onsite food trucks and prizes. See the latest lineup of Sigma lenses in person and talk to technical representative, Marc Farb about Sigma sales promos.

Festival of the Cranes 2019 with Hunt’s Photo Where: San Antonio, New Mexico When: November 20-23



The Festival of the Cranes is one of the most celebrated birding festivals in the country. Throughout the festival, attendees will have the chance to take classes led by Sigma pro Roman Kurywczak, with topics ranging from night photography to capturing birds in flight. Sigma technical representative Jared Ivy will be on-site to help assist in lens choices; this is a perfect chance to try before you buy!

Customer Appreciation Day at Ace Photo Where: Ashburn, VA When: November 23, 2019



Come to Ace Photo for special pricing on Sigma lenses. See the lineup of lenses in person with Sigma rep Marc Farb on-hand to answer any questions.

Sigma Photo Walk at Robinson Preserve with Johnson PhotoImaging Where: Bradenton, FL When: November 22-23, 2019



Join Sigma representative Brett Wells at Robinson Preserve for a 90-minute photo walk through Robinson Preserve. Brett will have Sigma loaner lenses available including the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports lens. On Saturday, Nov 23rd, Brett will host a review session from the photo walk.

Cash for Cameras Trade In Event with B&C Camera Where: Las Vegas, NV When: November 23-24, 2019



Trade in or sell your old or unwanted camera gear during this two day trade-in event with B&C Camera. Visit the Sigma counter and talk to Sigma rep Mike Hill about our latest lineup of lenses and exclusive sales during the event.

Conowingo Dam Event with Allen’s Camera Where: Darlington, MD When: November 24, 2019



Allen’s Camera is teaming with Sigma to host a Loaner Lens Event at Conowingo Dam along the Susquehanna River in Maryland. Try one of Sigma’s outstanding telephoto lenses while photographing majestic bald eagles feeding and nesting along the river. The event is free, just meet the Allen’s staff and Sigma representatives at the Shuresville Landing along the water’s edge. Check out the Sigma sales at Allen’s Camera.

Pictures and Portraits | Sigma fp Camera Launch Event at Focus Camera Where: Brooklyn, NY When: November 26, 2019



Come and join Sigma tech rep and photographer Marc Farb for a fun evening with a hands on learning experience. Marc will have a host of lenses from the Sigma lineup in Canon, Sony and Nikon mount. Attendees can test and shoot different focal length lenses and see how they impact photography. Also, be among the first to try out the new Sigma fp and L-mount lenses at the shooting bays.

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, SIGMA entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of innovative imaging excellence. The introduction of 11 award-winning SIGMA Art lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula.

SIGMA continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the SIGMA Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about SIGMA, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on SIGMA Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Sigma Photography Workshop at the 2019 PhotoPlus Expo Sigma Ambassador, Jack Fusco, hosts an astrophotography workshop on the Sigma booth at the 2019 PhotoPlus Expo.



