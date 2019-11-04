Outlook on the Ethiopian Construction Equipment Market, 2019 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Equipment Type, Excavator, Material Handling, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report thoroughly covers the market by equipment type, applications, and regions.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The Ethiopian construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025

Development of public infrastructure and government initiatives such as Ethiopia Vision 2025, Growth & Transformation Plan - II as well as massive infrastructure projects such as The Great Renaissance Dam are driving the growth of construction equipment in Ethiopia.



Construction application segment is the key revenue-generating segment in the overall Ethiopia construction equipment market share owing to widespread expansion and development of the road network in the country. Further, government initiatives such as Ethiopia Vision 2025, Growth and Transformation Plan - II and massive infrastructure projects such as The Great Renaissance Dam would lead to growth in demand for construction equipment in Ethiopia.



In 2018, the earthmoving equipment type accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues; however, other equipment types such as cranes, material handling and road construction equipment are considered as the key growing construction equipment types.



Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Equipment Type

Crane Mobile Crane Crawler Crane Tower Crane

Construction Tractors & Bulldozers

Earthmoving Loader Backhoe Loader Wheeled Loader Skid Steer Loader Compact Track Loader Excavator Tracked Excavator Mini Excavator Wheeled Excavator Motor Grader

Material Handling Forklift Telescopic Handler

Dump Trucks Aerial Work Platform Articulated Boom Lift Telescopic Boom Lift Scissor Lifts

Road Construction Equipment Paver Road Roller



By Applications

Construction

Mining

Others

By Regions

Northern

Southern

Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Limited

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Metso Corporation

SANY Group

Volvo CE

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy5hwz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.