Brokereach Launched

InfoReach Relaunches Free Web Trading Application with Enhanced Design, Tools and Broker Integration

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoReach is proud to announce the release of its enhanced Brokereach web-based EMS. Brokereach is a simple and easy to use web-based trader dashboard, connecting to brokers via FIX. The Brokereach service has been significantly enhanced visually and is now enriched with new third-party integrations. At the same time, it remains a cost-free web trading platform, with the broker paying a small fee for FIX connectivity.

Supported in:

Google Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Opera

MS Edge (Chromium)

Web-based trading application, supported on tablets and smartphones iPhone iPad Android devices



The latest release offers access to several new features. By giving users a way to control the dashboard layouts, with additional widgets and screen options each trader can customize the screen to their preference. These tools are designed to be user-friendly empowering every trader to personalize their system.

Layout management User-friendly customization tools Highly configurable responsive layout Personalized trader workspaces Switchable visual skins

Algorithms are in line with InfoReach TMS functionality

Translations in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian

Improved notifications with an always available panel and clear system messages

Widgets from TradingView.com and Stockdio.com

100+ broker certifications and connections, brokers list.

Broker ALGOs built for InfoReach’s flagship system TMS is now immediately available on Brokereach. This includes a rich palette of components in custom configuration with validation rules as required and certified with individual brokers. In addition to the features geared toward the trader, brokers can white-label the web-based trading application, Brokereach, for their traders. This can be offered both as a hosted or leased system option.

No longer do brokers need to support one-off phoned in and emailed trades. Instead, with this desktop and mobile web-based trading tool, all orders can be received via FIX protocol streamlining flow including broker side risk checks. While traders get to see execution details updated in real-time.

Brokereach is an easy to configure, fast to production execution system with extremely low overhead, ideal for traders who rely on phone or email currently or are burdened by the fees of more expensive systems.

About InfoReach

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. The buy-side and sell-side client systems are tailored to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to deliver unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 20 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and global connectivity network.

InfoReach is a privately-held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com. For announcements and more information follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog.

Nick Halvorsen InfoReach nick.halvorsen@inforeachinc.com



