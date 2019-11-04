Altus sees 200 percent increase in sales, named CME Vendor Partner of the Year

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, MI, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus, a national leader in mobile technology workstations, recently received the prestigious 2019 Vendor Partner of the Year Award from CME, a leading medical equipment provider.

“At Altus, we pride ourselves on delivering quality, innovative products for healthcare organizations nationwide,” said Joe Hillebrand, Altus Director of Strategic Accounts. “We’re proud to partner with CME to provide medical equipment to providers that help them more effectively serve patients and better focus on delivering quality care.”

Altus has developed a long-standing relationship with CME, supplying a range of custom solution workstations including medical technology carts, mobile stand-to-sit carts and wall-mount workstations for healthcare companies nationwide. Over the last year, Altus worked with the CME team to manage project refreshes for a few of the nation’s largest health groups, resulting in a more than 200 percent increase in sales, and ultimately, better products for clients.

“We’re honored to be recognized by CME. This award is a testament to what can be accomplished when all of our business units work together to serve our customers, from design and engineering to our customer service teams” says Sarah Leitz, Altus Director of Product Marketing at Altus. “We recognize the importance of helping healthcare providers do their jobs easier and more efficiently, which is why we are committed to excellent communication and account management with our partners.”

In addition to the sales increase with the CME partnership, this Award comes after a successful year for Altus. In 2019, Altus launched the ClipSwap 2.0, a new powered cart with flexible charging options, and a new non-powered mobile phlebotomy cart built to be compact enough to fit into small spaces, yet durable enough to roll over multiple flooring thresholds, including carpet. Looking ahead, Altus will be at HIMSS 20 in March 2020 demonstrating their new and improved products.

Healthcare clinicians spend almost six hours on electronic health record data entry in an 11.4 hour shift, and work exceedingly long shifts. Institutions that implement ergonomic programs see a 21 percent decrease in time lost due to occupational injuries. Ergonomic workstations are crucial to this equation, as they can help keep care providers healthy, on the go and in turn, better able to take care of patients.

Altus is known for its durability, with less than 0.5 percent of Altus carts having required service fixes. Many Altus carts that are in use are more than 10 years old — more than double the average lifecycle of a typical workstation in the healthcare industry.

For more information about Altus products and services, visit www.altus-inc.com

Altus, Inc. builds durable, ergonomic and stylish technology workstation solutions to improve how clinicians, educators, and staff work. For more than 18 years, Altus has studied how real people work to enhance their workflow. Altus technology workstations offer optimized mobility, adjustability, access to patient data and improved clinician well-being. Altus is based in Walker, Mich. and is one of the only U.S.-based technology workstation companies, with more than 80 percent of its product components manufactured in the United States. To learn more, visit www.altus-inc.com.

Sarah Leitz Altus 517-862-2686 s.leitz@altus-inc.com



