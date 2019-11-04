Amoxicillin Market To Reach USD 4,962.6 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Amoxicillin Market Size – USD 4.40 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 1.5%, Amoxicillin Industry Trends– Advancements in combination drug development and improved regulations for amoxicillin

New York, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government initiatives for the reach of amoxicillin for treating children with bacterial pneumonia, collaborations for technical advancements, and favorable research funding scenario are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Amoxicillin market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Amoxicillin market was valued at USD 4,408.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,962.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5%. The amoxicillin antibiotics is a generic category of drug. It is also known by the name Amoxil and is usually administered in the treatment involving bacterial infections. The compound belongs to the β-lactam drug class of antibiotics. The amoxicillin medication is used in treating infections such as, pneumonia, ear infections, bronchitis, sinusitis, infections of the skin, and urinary tract infection (UTI). Its use for UTI is found to be used most than any other antibiotics.

This antibiotic can also be taken in combinations with other drugs, such as amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium, it is used for treating bacterial infections mentioned before. The use of amoxicillin antibiotics for tooth infection is also popular. The increasing frequencies of bacterial infections in low-income countries, developing countries and other parts of the world will be the most significant factor in driving the growth of this market. Also the increasing research and applications of combination drugs with this medication will fasten the progress of the market. Furthermore, these medicines are safe to be taken together with birth control pills. Although, the possible side effects of amoxicillin are expected to hamper the development of the market to some extent.

The market is segmented on the basis of the diseases, the route administration, drug formulation, and distribution channels involved in distributing the medicine. The medication is available in tablet, capsule, suspension, syrup, and powder form, through hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores and online pharmacies. It can be taken orally and through intravenous route as well. Some specific combinational medications are also prescribed for pregnant women. It includes, erythromycin or clarithromycin in combination with amoxicillin if the patient is pregnant with moderately severe infection; and Co-amoxiclav with clarithromycin, or erythromycin if the patient is pregnant with high-severity infection.

On the basis of geography, the North America segment is observed to be the fastest growing market, owing it to the growing number of clinical trials, research and development scenarios in the region. Europe is expected to perform good with Asia Pacific expected to growth with the highest CAGR across the world. Europe segment growth is anticipated to get impeded to some extends due to the announcement by government about its decision to reduce antibiotic prescriptions by around 15% this year, as part of a new plan to control antimicrobial resistance by 2040.

Furthermore, increased government initiatives for encouraging the use of this medicine, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, improvement in the reimbursement scenario, and rising awareness about multiple benefits of amoxicillin prescription are among the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Other medication alternatives of antibiotic amoxicillin are anticipated to impede the market growth. However according to a recent update from Journal of the American College of Cardiology it was found that Cipro or Ciprofloxacin, owns huge risk of escalating a heart-valve problem than another broad-spectrum antibiotic specifically amoxicillin.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. Retail pharmacies i.e. drug stores remains the chief revenue generating segment in global market for the target antibiotic drug.

Antibiotics are used to save thousands of lives each year by killing the harmful bacteria in the body. However these antibiotics destroys the desired bacteria in the human intestines, known as the microbiome, as well, which can result into potential health problems. Doctors are aware now that each antibiotic prescription has the potential to lead to some very harmful microbiome-related health outcomes in the patient. These dynamics hold the potential to disrupt the market of amoxicillin.

A study on effectiveness of antibiotics on treating non severe acute exacerbations in children with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis recently claimed that amoxicillin should remain the first line antibiotic for treating the same. The study took three antibiotics under consideration in the study, placebo, azithromycin plus placebo amoxicillin clavunate.

There is an assortment of branded and generic rendition of amoxicillin medications are accessible in the market. Many manufacturers are manufacturing amoxicillin sedates and conveying in the market. The amoxicillin medications can likewise utilize a blend with different medications used to treat a bacterial disease, for example, triple treatment (amoxicillin/clarithromycin/lansoprazole) and double treatment (amoxicillin/lansoprazole). These double and triple treatments are under clinical preliminaries.

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in Amoxicillin market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 1.42 billion in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements scenarios, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about treatments of infectious diseases, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Amoxicillin in this region.

The global Amoxicillin market is highly fragmented with major players like JAMP Pharma Corporation, Novartis, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Proficient Rx LP., Sanis Health Inc, Nucare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Northwind Pharmaceuticals, A-S Medication Solutions, Bryant ranch prepack and others., collectively constituting a competitive market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Amoxicillin market on the basis of infection type, form of drug, route, distribution channel and region:

Infection Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Skin Infections

ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat) Infections

Stomach Infections

Lungs Infections

Urinary tract infections (UTI)

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Gonorrhea

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Oral

Intravenous

Form Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Tablets

Capsule

Suspensions

Syrup

Powder

Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

