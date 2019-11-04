2019 Market Spotlight on Tuberculosis (TB) with Forecasts to 2027 - Incident Cases Projected to Reach 15.3 Million by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Tuberculosis (TB)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Tuberculosis (TB) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.

Key Takeaways

It is estimated that in 2018, there were 13.9 million incident cases of tuberculosis (TB) worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 15.3 million incident cases by 2027.

Approved drugs in the TB space focus on a variety of targets. The majority of these drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being topical and intravenous formulations.

The greatest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for TB are in Phase II. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for TB focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being tested in intramuscular and intradermal formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the TB space comprise CHMP supplemental filing results for Sirturo, CHMP opinion for Pretomanid, and topline Phase II trial results for GSK3036656.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antibacterial, mycobacterial, or fungal asset is 25%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 64.2%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.1 years in the overall infectious disease space.

There have been 23 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving TB drugs during 2014-19. The largest deal was the $74.5m transaction agreement in 2018 between Evotec and Sanofi, pursuant to which Evotec will integrate Sanofi's infectious disease unit into its organization and in-license the majority of Sanofi's infectious disease research portfolio, including TB.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for TB have been in the early and midphases of development, with 75% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 25% in Phase III-IV.

South Africa has a substantial lead in the number of TB clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the TB space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for TB, with 17 trials.

GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for TB.

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE



Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

