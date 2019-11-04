Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Nutritional, Technological, Zootechnical and Sensory), By Feed Form (Liquid and Dry), By Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Others) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.



Saudi Arabia feed additives market is projected to record growth due to rising incidences of livestock falling prey to diseases. Contracting imports of feed additives, increasing livestock population and construction of several livestock farms would act as the key drivers for the growth of Saudi Arabia feed additives market over the coming years.



The feed additives market in Saudi Arabia is heading towards an upward trend due to an increase in demand for quality meat products and growing consumer awareness. Furthermore, the expected increase in the number of feed mills over the coming years.



By animal type, the Saudi Arabia feed additives market is segmented into poultry, cattle, aquaculture and others. The poultry segment leads the feed additives market owing to the increasing temperature in Saudi Arabia, inducing severe heat stress in the broilers. Furthermore, for curing epidemic in poultry, owners are utilizing betaine in feed by replacing choline chloride and methionine as the methyl donor in poultry diets, which is saving the feed costs in the long run.



Some of the major players in the Saudi Arabia feed additives market are Cargill, Alltech, Evonik Industries, Beneo, and Al-Watania Poultry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Overview

3.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

3.2 Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Revenues

3.3 Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Revenue Share, By Feed Form, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Revenue Share, By Animal Type, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.7 Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.8 Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market - Ecosystem and Value Chain



4. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Trends



6. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Overview, By Types

6.1 Saudi Arabia Nutritional Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 Saudi Arabia Technological Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 Saudi Arabia Zootechnical Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.4 Saudi Arabia Sensory Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



7. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Overview, By Feed Form

7.1 Saudi Arabia Dry Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 Saudi Arabia Liquid Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Overview, By Animal Type

8.1 Saudi Arabia Poultry Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 Saudi Arabia Ruminants Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 Saudi Arabia Other Animals Feed Additive Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Key Performance Indicators



10. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F

10.2 Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Opportunity Assessment, By Animal Type, 2025F



11. Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Products

11.2 Saudi Arabia Feed Additive Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill Inc.

12.2 Kemin Industries

12.3 Alltech Inc.

12.4 Biomin Holding GmbH

12.5 Al-Watania Poultry



13. Strategic Recommendations



