Immuron Receives AUD $0.53M R&D Tax Concession Refund

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the prevention and treatment of gut mediated pathogens, is pleased to announce that under the Australian Government’s Research and Development Income Tax Concession incentive program, the Company has received a cash refund of AUD $0.53 million for eligible research and development expenditure incurred during the 2019 Financial Year.



This refund reflects the Company’s continual investment made in its research and development programs during the 2019 Financial Year to progress its pipeline programs as well as the continuous development of the Company’s existing Travelan / Protectyn programs.

“We are grateful that the Australian Government is such a strong supporter of the development of early-stage biotechnology companies through the R&D Tax Concession initiative scheme,” said Dr. Gary S. Jacob, CEO of Immuron. “This cash refund mechanism provides a non-dilutive way to help with the financing of our in-house programs. Immuron has an ambitious program underway to further the development of our unique hyperimmune bovine colostrum technology directed against gut-specific pathogenic organisms. We are presently in the process of a clinical program to take the IMM-124E/Travelan active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) forward under the auspices of the FDA to demonstrate IMM-124 can specifically prevent travelers’ diarrhea. And we are looking to move our second clinical drug candidate IMM-529 forward in the clinic to treat patients with C. difficile infections (CDI). This second clinical program will entail the submission of an investigational new drug (IND) application with FDA in the early part of 2020, with the intention of focusing the drug’s development to specifically deal with recurrent CDI in patients treated with antibiotics.”

ABOUT IMMURON:

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases. Immuron has a novel and safe technology platform with one commercial asset Travelan® generating revenue. Immuron’s lead clinical candidate, IMM-124E, is presently being developed as a drug to prevent Travelers’ Diarrhea. Immuron’s second clinical-stage asset, IMM-529, targets Clostridium difficile Infections (CDI), and is presently in a clinical trial in CDI patients. These products together with the Company’s other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products currently under development targeting immune-related and infectious diseases are anticipated to meet pressing needs in the global immunotherapy market.

