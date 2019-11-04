B. Braun Successfully Integrates Smart Pumps with Spok, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B.Braun) announced the integration of their Space™ Infusion Pump Systems with Spok Care Connect ® alarm management software.



“We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our fully integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with Spok Care Connect®. This is yet another important milestone for B.Braun in its mission to make it easier for our customers to standardize,” said Jonathan Stapley, Director of Marketing - Infusion Systems at B.Braun. “This interoperability is intended to improve clinician workflow and support patient safety,” Stapley continued.

The collaboration is designed to provide nurses with actionable and timely information regarding pump alarms to ensure facility defined alarms are addressed as quickly as possible. The interoperability is capable of customizable escalations, intended to decrease delays in therapy and alarm fatigue by reducing noise in the care unit.

“We have effectively partnered with B. Braun Medical Inc.’s wireless Space Infusion Pump Systems to increase efficiencies and streamline workflow-driven communications to improve safety,” said Dave Nuthals, Vice President of Product Strategy at Spok, Inc.

B.Braun offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company has a space efficient design which safely integrates with major EMR systems, asset tracking devices, alarm management technologies, and follows the IHE PCD standards in communication and integration. B.Braun’s DoseGuard™ Software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB’s Infusion Knowledge Portal.1 This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software.

In addition, B.Braun offers Dosetrac® Software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event. B.Braun’s automated infusion platform has been shown to demonstrate up to 100%2 drug library compliance* and can reduce IV pump inventory requirements by 33%,3 according to a case study performed by Versus Technology, Inc.

About Spok, Inc.

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok is making care collaboration easier. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.



About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B.Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B.Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit bbraunusa.com .

