Leishmaniasis Treatment Market To Reach USD 206.5 Million by 2026 | Reports And Data

Leishmaniasis Treatment Market Size – USD 104.8 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Leishmaniasis Treatment Industry Trends– introduction of new chemical entity in the field of therapeutics, increased R&D investments

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High prevalence of target diseases in rural and developing nations, increased prevalence of malnutrition across the globe, lack of hygiene and poor sanitation facilities, Migratory patterns of population, introduction of new chemical entity in the field of therapeutics, favorable government regulations, and increased R&D investments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Leishmaniasis Treatment market was valued at USD 104.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 206.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8%. A disease outbreak takes place when a disease escalates by a higher number than expected in a region or during a season. An outbreak may occur in one community or even extend to several countries altogether. There was a time when people in all countries and on all continents remain chronically vulnerable to infectious diseases, known and unknown.

Leishmaniasis was the neglected tropical disease (NTD) that has threatened the people worldwide as per the WHO. Leishmaniasis is a major complex of protozoal vector-borne diseases that affects both humans and animals. The disease is caused by different species of Leishmania, and it is manifested by three major clinical forms named as cutaneous, mucosal and visceral leishmaniasis. Leishmaniasis is transmitted by the bite of infected female sand flies. In each of these forms, infection ranges from causing no symptoms (asymptomatic infection) to severe, even life-threatening complications.

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, only a small percentage of people infected by Leishmania parasites will go on to actually develop the disease. There is uneven global distribution of the disease often because of the various distribution pattern of the parasite, the vector and the reservoir host species. Efforts to increase visceral leishmaniasis surveillance, vector control, diagnosis, and treatment are making important progress all across the world. In 2012, WHO launched an action plan for reducing the impact of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), including visceral leishmaniasis. Leishmaniasis is seldom encountered in the United States.

Leishmaniasis treatment market has huge untapped potential in different regions and extensive unexplored application in the field of healthcare and therapeutics. Early case detection and treatment are the most important control measures for leishmaniasis. The treatment reduces or eliminates parasite loads, and this, in turn, reduces transmission of the parasite further. Thus surveillance and control are directly linked. Moreover, the migration pattern of the population from one place to another for the purposes such as medical tourism positively supports the market growth. The availability of treatment options are attracting government’s attention to invest in it. Over the period of time, the R&D investment and funding from agencies have significantly increased.

The main limitations to treatment are high cost and the relatively long treatment period. In difficult situations such as epidemics and highly endemic areas, vector control is also used. It consists of house spraying or the use of insecticide-impregnated bed nets. Treating leishmaniasis is difficult, as it depends on several factors, the existence of several parasitic forms of Leishmania, including the form of the disease, other co-existing infections, environmental conditions of different regions, the parasitic species, and geographic location. Furthermore, the overall treatment responses differ by region and hinders the wide spread adoption of the treatment. Moreover, this could possibly be one of the major restraints for the leishmaniasis treatment market during the forecast period.

Introduction of new chemical entity will drive the leishmaniasis treatment market. According to the data of Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), in 2017 two new chemical entities labelledDNDI-6148 and DNDI-0690 are introduced into the preclinical development stage to treat visceral and cutaneous leishmaniasis in 2016. Immunomodulator- CpG-D35, is also in a pre-clinical development stage, which would further be used as an adjunct along with main drug therapy to treat cutaneous leishmaniasis. These technical advances have the potential to transform new treatment therapy in upcoming future, in turn driving the growth of leishmaniasis treatment market during the forecast period.

In the pathological testing segment, serological testing is expected to be the fastest growing segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period due to the global rise in the infectious disease outbreaks including include Leishmaniasis in developing nations. The outbreak of epidemic disease due to the malnutrition, population displacement, poor housing, a weak immune system and lack of financial resources are responsible for the market growth across the globe.

Visceral Leishmaniasis holds the CAGR of 9.2% which is highest in the disease segment of leishmaniasis treatment market. According to the data of WHO, an estimated 50 000 to 90 000 new cases of Visceral Leishmaniasis occur worldwide each year out of which only an estimated 25–45% are reported to WHO. In 2017, more than 95% of new cases were reported to WHO which mainly occurred in 10 countries Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Nepal, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan

Europe is the second largest regional segment with the market share of 28.4% in 2018, due to the increased awareness of availability of different therapies and drugs for the treatment and rising awareness about innovations and advancements in Leishmaniasis treatment in pharmaceutical molecules, coupled with increasing incidences of target diseases across the world

North America is expected to account for the largest market share of 2% of the Leishmaniasis treatment market, owing it to the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle, high number of target diseases, rise in number of product approval by FDA, ongoing clinical trials, and favorable government regulations scenario contributing to the development of healthcare and therapeutics

Visceral Leishmaniasis is expected to have the largest market share of 46.8% during the forecast period. According to the WHO, Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is the world’s second-deadliest parasitic disease, after malaria. Key market players are collaborating with several government and private agencies to rise for the cause. For instance, Gilead is donating 445,000 vials of AmBisome to the World Health Organization over 5 years which is a leading brand being used for the treatment of leishmaniasis.

Key participants Sanofi S.A., Sequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Paladin Labs Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gland Pharma Limited, Gilead Life sciences and Lifecare Innovations Private Limited.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Leishmaniasis Treatment market on the basis of Disease type, pathological tests, therapy type, end use and region:

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Diffuse Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Mucocutaneous Leishmaniais

Mucosal Leishmaniasis

Visceral Leishmaniasis

Pathological tests (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

By Serological Tests Direct Agglutination Test Indirect Immunofluorescent Antibody test (IFAT) Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Others

Parasitological Evaluation Punch Biopsy Bone Marrow Biopsy Others

DNA- Based Methods Nucleic Acid Hybridization Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunological Methods

Others

Therapy type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

By Drug Therapy

Pentavalent Antimonials Sodium Stibogluconate SSG Meglumine antimoniate

Antifungal

Antibiotics Amphotericin B Liposomal amphotericin B Miltefosine Paromomycin Pentamidine

By Non-Drug Therapy Cauterization Surgical Excision Cryotherapy



End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratory

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

