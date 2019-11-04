ClearOne Releases New Wall-Mount Bluetooth For Its Pro Audio Mixers

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced the availability of its wall-mount Bluetooth Expander.



This new module enables Bluetooth audio conferencing and streaming from mobile devices to ClearOne’s CONVERGE® Pro 2 and Huddle Audio DSPs.

NFC Tap-to-Pair allows fast and simple connectivity with mobile devices, and the Bluetooth pair name can be customized.

P-Link makes wiring easy on both CONVERGE Pro 2 and Huddle systems, and the new Bluetooth Expander features wall-mount design for convenient room access (single-gang electrical box).

The module’s Bluetooth 3.0 compliant interface supports industry standard profiles for audio, and it has a great range of up to 150 feet (45 meters).

For more information about the CONVERGE® Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander, please click here .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

